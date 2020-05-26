Dwyane Wade & Daughter Zaya Sport Matching Quarantine Hair

MrWade3/TikTok

Dwyane Wade and his daughter, Zaya, are quarantine hair goals with their matching new looks

It’s something that’s tempted so many of us during our lockdowns and quarantines: A coronavirus makeover. While some particularly strong-willed folks have been able to leave the scissors in the drawer and the boxed dye on the supermarket shelf, others have given in to the pressure of going weeks (or even months) without a hair appointment and made a drastic change at home. And you know who’s totally pulling off their new quarantine looks? Dwyane Wade and his daughter, Zaya.

The pair debuted their totally twinning new quarantine hair this week, and we have to say, it looks incredible. Both Wades opted for short, curly ‘do, dyed a fiery bright color — pink for Zaya, and orangey red for Wade. They showed off their new looks in a video posted to TikTok, and people are basically swooning over them.

That was after Wade originally showed off his new look on Instagram. “When they think they know you– Switch it up!” he wrote. “#Free #RedHairDontCare.”

We already know that hair makeovers have been a popular move during quarantine — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon revealed on the Today show back in early April that hair clippers and boxed dye were flying off his stores’ shelves. Celebrities haven’t been immune to the temptation to try out a dramatic new look — Kylie Jenner, Keke Palmer, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are just a few celebs on the list of those who have debuted colorful new looks since the global pandemic took hold.

But what we really love to see is how, once again, Dwyane Wade is absolutely unapologetic in his support for his daughter. He’s been outspoken about that support since Zaya publicly came out as trans earlier this year — as has the rest of their family. He opened up about the emotional moment for his family on the Ellen Show in February, saying, “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well. We take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

So while the Wades are certainly quarantine hair goals, what we really love to see is the obvious love and support this family shows, all the time.