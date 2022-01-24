Own It In The Kitchen With This Easy Crockpot Lasagna

Tracy Colcord

As a single mom who works all day, I’m always trying to come up with quick and easy ways to own it in the kitchen and make meals my family loves — without stressing myself out. My mom taught me never to be afraid of experimenting in the kitchen (and to always make enough to set extra plates at a moment’s notice!), so she would love this easy Crockpot Lasagna recipe, made with the help of RAGÚ® sauce.

The best part is, other than browning and seasoning the meat, all the ingredients go directly into the crockpot — even the uncooked noodles. We all know the sauce is the magic of a meal like this, and my slow cooker lasagna was a flavorful success with the help of RAGÚ® Old World Style® Meat Sauce. Using RAGÚ® sauce, feel like a total boss in the kitchen, easily bringing the flavors of vine ripened tomatoes and Italian spices to a family favorite, ensuring we have the same great taste every time we make our version of lasagna. With RAGÚ®, it’s time to Cook Like a Mother, turning Lasagna night into a winner dinner for the entire family.

Easy Crockpot Lasagna

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground sweet Italian sausage

1 tablespoon minced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

24-ounce container of cottage cheese

1 jar of RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat Sauce

1 box of pasta (mini lasagna noodles or bow tie)

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Brown the ground beef and sweet Italian sausage. Drain and add minced onion, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, and jar of RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat Sauce. Spray slow cooker with cooking spray or use a liner for easier clean up. Layer half of pasta, cottage cheese, meat/sauce mixture, and both cheeses Repeat step 5, layering with the second half of all ingredients. Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours.



Thank you to Tracy Colcord for sharing this delicious recipe with us!