Own It In The Kitchen With This Easy Crockpot Lasagna

by January 24, 2022

Crockpot Lasagna Recipe with Ragu
Tracy Colcord

As a single mom who works all day, I’m always trying to come up with quick and easy ways to own it in the kitchen and make meals my family loves — without stressing myself out. My mom taught me never to be afraid of experimenting in the kitchen (and to always make enough to set extra plates at a moment’s notice!), so she would love this easy Crockpot Lasagna recipe, made with the help of RAGÚ® sauce.

The best part is, other than browning and seasoning the meat, all the ingredients go directly into the crockpot — even the uncooked noodles. We all know the sauce is the magic of a meal like this, and my slow cooker lasagna was a flavorful success with the help of RAGÚ® Old World Style® Meat Sauce. Using RAGÚ® sauce, feel like a total boss in the kitchen, easily bringing the flavors of vine ripened tomatoes and Italian spices to a family favorite, ensuring we have the same great taste every time we make our version of lasagna. With RAGÚ®, it’s time to Cook Like a Mother, turning Lasagna night into a winner dinner for the entire family.

Easy Crockpot Lasagna

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound ground sweet Italian sausage
  • 1 tablespoon minced onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 24-ounce container of cottage cheese
  • 1 jar of RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat Sauce
  • 1 box of pasta (mini lasagna noodles or bow tie)
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

    1. Brown the ground beef and sweet Italian sausage.
    2. Drain and add minced onion, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, and jar of RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat Sauce.
    3. Spray slow cooker with cooking spray or use a liner for easier clean up.
    4. Layer half of pasta, cottage cheese, meat/sauce mixture, and both cheeses
    5. Repeat step 5, layering with the second half of all ingredients.
    6. Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours.

Thank you to Tracy Colcord for sharing this delicious recipe with us!