Forgot The Pizza Crust? No Worries — Try This Easy Hawaiian Pizza Pasta Bake

After planning to whip up a homemade Hawaiian pizza for dinner one night, I realized I had completely forgotten the pizza crust. I still had everything else on hand though, so I decided to mix it up — I grabbed a box of penne pasta and a jar of RAGÚ® pasta sauce from the pantry and got to cooking like a mother! By mixing up the same flavors of Hawaiian pizza and adding it to the pasta, it turned out to be the perfect dish, and I had so much fun cooking up a storm with RAGÚ®.

From that night on, this recipe has officially become a family favorite in our house. Even better? It’s a great dinner to have the kids help with along the way. It’s all about owning it in the kitchen and having fun with it.

Hawaiian Pizza Pasta Bake

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

16 ounces penne pasta, cooked

2 24-ounce jars RAGÚ® Tomato, Garlic & Onion Sauce

2 cups diced ham

1 20-ounce can diced pineapple

1/2 onion, diced

1 ½ cups crumbled bacon

4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the cooked penne pasta and pasta sauce. Add in the ham, pineapple, onion, and bacon bits and stir to mix. Layer the pasta mixture into a baking dish and top with cheese. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees.

Thank you to Melissa Johnson of Best Friends For Frosting for sharing this delicious recipe with us!