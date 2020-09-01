Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Welcome A Baby Girl!

Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are “on cloud nine” over the arrival of their little girl, their first baby together

With all the bad and scary things that are going on in the world lately, it can be hard to remember that regular life is still going on, and good things are still happening. That’s why we were so delighted today to wake up and learn that Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed a little girl, their first child together.

The pair announced the joyous news in a very sweet Instagram post made on Sheeran’s account. It showed a picture of a knitted baby blanket with a pair of tiny baby socks laid on top of it. In the caption, they wrote a message to introduce their fans and the world to their daughter.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” Sheeran wrote. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Sheeran also assured fans that he’d be back as soon as possible, writing, “Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”

It was Sheeran’s first post to social media since late 2019, when he announced that he was taking a break from being constantly in the public eye after several years of what he called “nonstop” touring and working. Naturally, fans were delighted by the baby news, and the congratulations have been steadily rolling in as different parts of the world wake up this morning.

Congrats to Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry on the arrival of their new baby, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Imagine trying to find a keyring with that on at Blackpool pleasure beach! — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) September 1, 2020

ed sheeran and cherry have a bby daughter now!!!!!! im so happy for them ❤️🥺 — teri (@prfctlywrngteri) September 1, 2020

Ed Sheeran is a dad! and his daughter is beautiful and healthy, i couldn’t be more happy! they’re gonna be amazing parents, i wish all the best and all the happines to all the family💟 — gigi loves kmgc! (@uflxwerufeast) September 1, 2020

HUGE congratulations to ⁦@edsheeran⁩ & Cherry Seaborn! ✨they’ve welcomed a little girl 👧 pic.twitter.com/0miWXVTt96 — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 1, 2020

Sheeran has historically been extremely private about his home life. He made a quiet announcement in 2018 that he and Seaborn had gotten engaged, and last year, let slip that they were married. Their wedding wasn’t shared or publicized, but a little bit of their relationship story was shared in the singer’s “Put It All On Me” music video last year. Toward the end of the video, there’s a clip of Sheeran and Seaborn laughing and dancing together in the kitchen before sharing a kiss. Words appear on the screen saying, “Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

We couldn’t be more thrilled for these two about the arrival of their baby girl. Congrats to the new parents!