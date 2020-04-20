Ellen Pompeo Has No Time For ‘Old White Guy TV Docs’ Like Dr. Phil And Dr. Oz

Richard Cartwright/ABC and FOX News

Ellen Pompeo did not mince words when talking to Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, and Dr. Drew

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo does not have time for “out of touch” TV doctors spreading misinformation and controversial opinions about the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening of America.

Specifically, Pompeo was referring to Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil MGraw, and Dr. Drew Pinsky, all of whom made headlines in recent days for making absurd comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is a good time to mention none of the three are actual infectious disease doctors and Pompeo rightly ripped into them for the potential damage they are causing by trying to pretend like they are experts.

“I love this because …They have been so busy in their dressing rooms getting their faces powdered and worrying about their ratings …they have no idea what doctors and healthcare professionals on the front lines actually do or they just don’t care,” she said, calling out the doctors in a series of tweets. Pompeo went on to say all these men took an oath when they became doctors and were failing the very system they promised to uphold. “Also to those out of touch tv docs which I’m sure they would call me lol…you took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm… making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally….is defying that oath.”

I love this because …They have been so busy in their dressing rooms getting their faces powdered and worrying about their ratings …they have no idea what doctors and healthcare professionals on the front lines actually do or they just don’t care https://t.co/x724OWeZLT — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Also to those out of touch tv docs which I’m sure they would call me lol…you took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm… making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally….is defying that oath — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Pompeo went on to say, “They didn’t get the memo that this isn’t about them ..so if any of them get sick they should be fine with just going home and staying home caring for themselves …you don’t have the right to ask for help from people you didn’t care about when you were waving your flag…”

All three men made appearances recently on major news networks downplaying the impact and danger of COVID-19. Dr. Phil, who isn’t even a medical doctor, made comments comparing the coronavirus pandemic to things like car accidents and smoking. “The economy is crashing around us and they’re doing that because people are dying because of coronavirus,” he said on Fox News. “I get that, but look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying — 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools. But we don’t shut the country down.”

Staying home is for very good reasons...one of them is to stop the spread to nurses doctors and anyone who works in a hospital housekeeping ...security .. maintenance.... ...to keep their risk of contracting lower and The hospitals can only handle so much intake. — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Dr. Oz did finally walk back remarks he made Tuesday during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News in which he appeared to suggest that up to three percent of people dying could potentially be a fair trade-off for reopening America’s schools.

“Also the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish shit should yes …walk that shit riht back .to your lazy boys and sit your stupid asses down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live,” Pompeo continued on Twitter. “Tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today.”

Also the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish shit should yes …walk that shit riht back .to your lazy boys and sit your stupid asses down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live..tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Pompeo concluded her remarks by saying the three should basically stay in their own lanes and stop promoting dangerous ideals meant to incite people and concentrate on the people who actually matter right now — the real doctors.

So let’s think about all of our first responders and healthcare workers home health aids nursing home staff...always ... it’s a much better place to put our focus — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Sounds like good advice to me.