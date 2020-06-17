It’s Official: Elliot Stabler Will Return To Our TV Screens This Fall

Ray Tamarra/Getty

Elliot Stabler is back, and we can barely contain our excitement

With the raging coronavirus pandemic, and then months of quarantine, and now ongoing global protests against racism and police brutality, there’s been precious little to look forward to in our lives. Vacations canceled due to travel bans. Movie premieres postponed. Events scrapped to avoid large gatherings. Even TV shows had to suspend production, so we can’t even take solace in new episodes of our favorite shows. But the gears of Hollywood are finally beginning to grind again, and we have some truly excellent news: The Law and Order spinoff featuring Elliot Stabler finally has a premiere date, and it’s even sooner than we thought.

OK, so we don’t have an exact date. But NBC just released their fall schedule, and peep Thursday nights, AKA your new favorite night to watch all the TV.

That’s right — the spin-off about Stabler will air directly after his original show, SVU, which means a crossover episode is all but guaranteed. Benson and Stabler back together again? You love to see it.

In addition to the show lineup, we’ve also learned a little more about what to expect when Stabler returns to our TV screens.

According to a statement released by Peacock, Law and Order: Organized Crime will follow Stabler as he “returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.”

Devastating personal loss? Well he and Kathy already divorced, so please let his kids be OK (though we suspect they are not, insert sobbing emoji here).

The show also has no plans to shy away from what’s happening in the real-life current moment. “The city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade [Stabler’s] been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning,” the statement continues.

So not only will Stabler be leading an elite NYPD task force to crack down on the city’s most powerful crime syndicates, but he’s also going on a “journey to find absolution and rebuild his life.” Elliot Stabler fighting crime and becoming his best self? Sign us right up.

To learn more, we’re just going to have to tune in on Thursday nights this fall and watch. And with Elliot Stabler back on our TVs, just try to stop us.