Emilia Clarke Introduces Instagram To Her ‘New Main Squeeze’ — A Puppy Named Ted

Emilia Clarke/Instagram

Emilia Clarke, we are officially requesting 100 percent Ted content on Instagram from now on, kthnx

There’s a new man in Emilia Clarke’s life, and by that we do not mean that she has a boyfriend. Nope, the Game of Thrones star just introduced all of Instagram to her new “main squeeze,” and she has us wondering where we can get one for ourselves. It’s her absolutely adorable new puppy, Ted.

Alongside a series of absolutely perfect photos of herself, the pup, and the two of them together, Clarke wrote a doting caption to introduce her tiny pupper, and it’s clear she’s just as smitten with him as we are.

“He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD,” she wrote.

Clarke continued, “Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.”

Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Ted.

Now some people may think that a puppy is a step down from the squad of dragons Clarke previously had as loyal companions. I would ask those people to look at this photo and tell me, would you really choose a dragon over this squishy, kissy, perfect face?

And if the face doesn’t get ya, how about some good, old fashioned puppy tummy?

It’s irresistible because puppies are specifically designed to be that way. That’s just how the world works. And somehow, Clarke ended up with the best, most cutest of all puppies. I guess someone who has the hookup to own dragons probably also has connections to find the best dogs. If only she’d share her source so we could all have a Ted in our lives.

Clarke has been very open recently about her struggles with her mental health, and science shows that dogs (and other furry friends) have the ability to boost our moods, improve our mental health, and even promote better cardiovascular health. So while Ted is an absolutely adorable little man, he may also be a health-promoting sidekick for our GoT queen, and we’re very here for that.

All we ask is that Clarke posts a lot more photos of Ted. It’s for the good of the entire world.