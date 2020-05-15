Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Team Up For New Netflix Superhero Movie

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emily Blunt and the Rock will play a superhero married couple (with issues) in the new flick

Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s new superhero movie has been officially picked up by Netflix. The movie, Ball and Chain, is about a couple that’s on the verge of getting a divorce when suddenly they’re given mysterious superpowers from a meteor and must stay together in order to activate their new abilities. It’s almost like when your couples’ therapist assigns you and your partner “homework” to work through your issues, but in this case, Blunt and Johnson’s therapy assignment is learning how to be co-superheroes together — which, honestly, sounds amazing.

In #BallAndChain, Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we’re together.

Written by Oscar nominee @emilyvgordon, who’s also a licensed couples therapist 👀@netflix 🌎https://t.co/l6yiAYkGsy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 14, 2020

Ball and Chain, which is based on a four-part comic created by Scott Lobdell and Alé Garza, is set to be written by Emily V. Gordon, who brought us the heartfelt and funny romcom The Big Sick in 2017. Blunt and Johnson will also be producing the movie, according to Variety.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks [Johnson’s production company] is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale,” Johnson said in a statement. “Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m so excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life.”

Johnson also announced the news on his Instagram yesterday, and wrote, “This project has become quite the unique & dynamic recipe to cook up. And I’m excited to team up with these very talented women. In #BallAndChain, my dear friend (I’m contractually obligated to call her that) Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we’re together. Written by Oscar nominated @emilyvgordon, who of all things, is also a licensed couples therapist.”

Back in early May, Deadline first reported on the project and included the description from the comic book to give us a better understanding of the story: “Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the towel. That was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathed the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies that gave them super-powers. Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?”

A movie about a couple that’s fallen out of sync only to be brought back together through divine forces sounds like the kind of content we truly need these days — you know, since many of us are stuck at home with our partners and we all may or may not be driving one another bonkers by this point.

This isn’t Blunt and Johnson’s first time working together, either. The two will be co-starring in the Disney action movie Jungle Cruise (yup, based on the ride we all know and love), in which they play a brother and sister who embark on a journey through the jungle to find a magical tree. Jungle Cruise is slated to premiere in 2021.

The premiere date for Ball and Chain has yet to announced, but we obviously can’t wait!