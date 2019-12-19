Emma Watson Posted A ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Pic, So Merry Christmas Potterheads

Tom Felton/Instagram

Merry Christmas to everyone who loves Harry Potter, because Emma Watson has given us a truly priceless gift

It’s no secret that being on set for all the Harry Potter movies was a really good time. All the actors basically grew up together, and from all the reports that exist, we know they were pretty much all great friends. Somehow, there was not a single Sarah Jessica Parker-Kim Cattrall situation. Somehow, there was no lasting teenage drama. The entire cast, from the heroes to the villains, remains close to this day.

And because of that, we get Christmas gifts like the one Emma Watson just delivered us on Instagram. She knew what the fans are asking Santa for this year, and then she provided it: An actual Harry Potter cast reunion. And we’re not talking her with like, one other cast member. Nope, this may as well be the gang’s Hogwarts 10-year reunion, so many people turned up. Just look at this incredible gift we’ve been given.

That is Watson, AKA Hermione Granger, along with Tom Felton, AKA Draco Malfoy; Evanna Lynch, AKA Luna Lovegood; Bonnie Wright, AKA Ginny Weasley; and Matthew Lewis, AKA Neville Longbottom.

In the caption, Watson wrote simply, “Merry Christmas from us ☺️”

Merry Christmas indeed. Ten points to Gryffindor because Watson made this happen, and 5 points to every other house for gathering so many Harry Potter stars in one place.

That photo alone would have been enough to bring holiday joy to every Harry Potter fan everywhere, but to add to the cheer Felton posted it on his Instagram, too. Only he posted it in color and it might be even better.

“Seasons greetings from my school mates,” he wrote. So cheeky.

There’s just a couple things missing from these delightful photos. Where are Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter himself)? Obviously it isn’t a true Hogwarts reunion without those two. We’re just going to choose to believe they’re off in the wizarding world somewhere fighting evil, making sure the place is safe for all kinds of reunions and holiday celebrations for years to come. Which mean that yes, we do expect to see them in the reunion photo next year.