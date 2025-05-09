In 1999, 10 Things I Hate About You first asked the infamous question: “You can be underwhelmed, and you can be overwhelmed, but can you ever just be, like, whelmed?” Twenty-six years later, we’re still yet to discover the answer, because we’re most definitely overwhelmed with joy at this news: a sequel to the cult classic is officially in the works.

10 Things About You director Gil Junger revealed in an interview with People that he’s planning a sequel trilogy to the film — and, he’s started working on a script for the first installment, titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating, with cowriter Naya Elle James. Junger even has titles planned for the following installments: 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

While the film has not yet been greenlit, original producer Andrew Lazar is on board, so things are looking good for the iconic rom com!

The original film featured Heath Ledger as bad boy Patrick Verona and Julia Styles as hard-to-get Bianca, as well as a star-studded supporting cast including Larisa Oleynik, Larry Miller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Allison Janney, Andrew Keegan, Gabrielle Union and David Krumholtz.

As for whether any of the stars will make a return, Junger was not yet sure, but he had hope.

“I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger told People. “She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.”

"If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that],” he added.

When the reporter asked if 10 Things I Hate About Dating would honor Ledger, who passed away in 2008, Junger agreed that there should be a nod to the Oscar-winning actor in the film.

"I think that's a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. ... He deserves to be loved,” he said.

Junger’s sequels aren’t the only exciting things in going on in the 10 Things I Hate About You-niverse. The movie is also getting the Broadway treatment, with a musical written by Lena Dunham and scored by Carly Rae Jepsen in the works.

There’s no timeline set for the sequel trilogy yet, and as much as we hate to wait, we don’t hate this development — not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.