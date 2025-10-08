Halloween is my favorite holiday for entertainment, and I don’t just mean spooky movies. Some of the best things to watch this time of year are the Halloween episodes of your favorite TV shows, from sitcoms to dramas to animated series. They’re only 30ish minutes long, they feature well-rounded characters who are already known for great dialogue and storylines, and they aren’t hard to watch, even if you don’t know what’s happened in the series beforehand.

This list of Halloween episodes could honestly read like the perfect little marathon sesh. From funny laugh-out-loud sitcoms like New Girl and Abbott Elementary to classics like The Simpsons and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there’s a Halloween episode for every TV watcher on this list. Watch a few at once, watch one per night in October, whatever — but they’re bound to get you in the mood and make for great Halloween night watching as you wait on trick-or-treaters.

“Halloween” Season 2, Episode 6 — Modern Family Modern Family has some great Halloween episodes, but the very first one, “Halloween,” is the best. You just can’t beat Mitchell in a Spiderman costume, Cam feeling completely overwhelmed by the holiday, and Claire desperate to have her family join her in the haunted house fun. It’s so good. You can stream Modern Family on Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“The One With The Halloween Party” Season 8, Episode 6 — Friends While this Friends episode feels a little disjointed to me — lots of random storylines like Phoebe and her sister’s stalker — I do love anytime there’s a party in Monica’s apartment and I’m obsessed with Ross and his Spud-nik costume. You can stream Friends on HBO Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“Greg Pikitis” Season 2, Episode 7 — Parks and Recreation “Greg Pikitis” is my absolute favorite episode of Parks and Recreation. Between Tom and Wendy having to save Ann’s Halloween party and Leslie being on the hunt for the kid defacing park property, it is full of great quotes and moments. You can stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“Spooked” Season 8, Episode 5 — The Office There are several Halloween episodes of The Office, but “Spooked” is my absolute favorite. Robert California being a weirdo, Andy and Erin having their awkward post-breakup interaction, Gabe’s Cinema of the Unsettling — it’s absolute perfection. You can stream The Office on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Season 7, Episode 8 — How I Met Your Mother There are a few How I Met Your Mother Halloween episodes, but “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” is so good. It’s a nice call-back to the first Slutty Pumpkin episode featuring Ted pining away for the girl in the Slutty Pumpkin costume he saw one year at a Halloween party and it features Katie Holmes as a guest star. You can stream How I Met Your Mother on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“Candy Zombies” Season 2, Episode 6 — Abbott Elementary If you’ve ever wondered how teachers really feel about Halloween, please watch “Candy Zombies” from Abbott Elementary. It is so good and funny, and baby Thanos will be your favorite part. You can stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu, Disney+, hBO Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“BOO!” Season 2, Episode 7 — Roseanne I know, Roseanne is a hard one to watch these days, but The “BOO!” Halloween episode is so classic. Dan and Roseanne are trying to out-prank each other, and all of the kids get involved on Halloween shenanigans in the best, coziest ‘90s way. You can stream Roseanne on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“Halloween” Season 2, Episode 6 — Buffy the Vampire Slayer You just know Halloween is going to be a haunted moment with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the whole gang. Buffy, Willow, and Xander are in charge of taking some kids trick-or-treating, but of course things go awry when Buffy loses her slaying abilities in costume and when all the kids start becoming the characters they’re dressed as. You can stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

“All-New Halloween Spectacular!” Season 2, Episode 6 — WandaVision I truly believe WandaVision is one of the best shows that’s ever been on TV, and the “All-New Halloween Spectacular!” episode is incredible. If you’re not a Marvel fan or much of a Scarlet Witch fan, some of the big reveals in this episode might go over your head, but it’s still a really fun, exciting watch for Halloween. You can stream WandaVision on Disney+.

“Night of the Day of the Dead” Season 2, Episode 2 — Lizzie McGuire Take it back to childhood and stream the Halloween episode of Lizzie McGuire. A big Halloween party is happening, and of course there’s competition between Lizzie and her former-friend-turned-enemy Kate to be the “dungeon mistress.” It’s peak millennial television, and such a nice, cozy comfort Halloween watch. You can stream Lizzie McGuire on Disney+.

“Halloween” Season 2, Episode 6 — New Girl New Girl always has the best written dialogue for its characters, but “Halloween” is just so, so good. Between the funny pun costume storyline for Winston, Schmidt losing his mind over Cece and Robbie, and of course Jess and the haunted house, this is always a favorite to rewatch. You can stream New Girl on Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

“Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak” Season 2, Episode 2 — Stranger Things Obviously jumping into the middle of Stranger Things without any other context is tough, but if you’ve seen this series, “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak” is a great Halloween watch. While the gang is trick-or-treating, Will seems something spooky, so it’s the perfect mixture combining the show’s plot and pushing forward the storyline while still being on theme for the holiday. You can stream Stranger Things on Netflix.