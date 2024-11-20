5 Things To Know Before Buying Video Games For Your Kids This Holiday Season

If electronic games and devices are topping your kids’ wish lists this year, you’re not alone. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) just released their 2024 Holiday Purchase Study, and the results should make parents everywhere breathe a sigh of relief: no matter what your household screen time policy, video games are the most common gift category requested by children, topping toys, clothes, books, and even cold, hard cash.

According to the study, a whopping 76 percent of children aged 10-17 will put consoles, games, and in-game currencies on their lists this holiday season — and there’s no reason we shouldn’t give them what they want. After all, games these days are designed with ratings, parental controls, and customizable settings to make sure that kids of all ages can enjoy their favorite pastime without sacrificing safety. Our job as parents and caregivers is educating ourselves before we buy so that we understand what our kids are playing, who they’re playing with, and how we can be proactive about setting boundaries for gameplay using developers’ settings and tools.

So whether you’re a video game veteran or exploring the expansive world for the first time, here are five key things to do before you shop this season:

1. Get To Know The Ratings System

Video games come with ratings just like movies and TV shows, and the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) exists to help parents make informed decisions about what their kids play. Ratings range from “Everyone” games that are appropriate for all ages to “Teen” to “Mature,” and the ESRB will let you know exactly what about each game’s content contributes to its individual rating along with a summary. It only takes a few seconds to check the rating on your child’s most-wanted game, but your peace of mind will thank you later.

2. Set Up Parental Controls

Does your kid’s go-to game offer parental controls? Spoiler alert, the answer is almost certainly yes. Game developers are deeply invested in keeping their younger users protected in the digital space, and many have automatic settings that kick in as soon as a child under the age of 18 creates an account. Virtually every device that plays video games (think: game consoles, tablets, phones, laptops) will also have parental control settings where you create time limits, turn on content restrictions, and monitor use. You’ll need to do a little research to figure out how to manage your child’s specific device and game(s), but generally they’ll be available in the account settings on their profile.

3. Always Check Your Child’s Account Settings

A good safety rule is always take an active role in setting up your child’s gaming account. For young kids, this is non-negotiable, since they’ll need assistance, but it’s just as important to oversee account setup with older kids and teens to make sure their profiles are protected. Many games offer automatic privacy settings for younger users, but in order for them to kick in, the child’s birthday must be entered correctly. Sit with your kids while they set up their new games and make sure they understand why parental controls and profile protections are important — you want them to have fun, but digital safety always comes first.

4. Talk About Engaging With Others Online

Most video games allow users to play with friends, which can be a wonderful thing. My older son was eight when the pandemic forced the country into lockdown, and the fact that he could still socialize online was truly a gift during those early months. But, of course, “friend” can be a tricky term in the digital space, and many games offer the option to chat with other users, so before gifting your child a new game, you’ll want to set expectations about who — if anyone — they are allowed to communicate with. Through parental controls, you can curate your kids’ friends list to only allow gaming with people they know in real life. The ESRB’s Family Gaming Guide has more helpful tips about establishing safety rules to keep video game play safe.

5. Promote The Power Of Positive Play

The video game industry knows that its fan base is vast and diverse, and many companies are committed to creating spaces that are positive and welcoming for players of all ages. As parents, it can be daunting to watch our kids start to engage with technology that we didn’t have growing up (in order to play old school video games with my friend in the ‘90s, I had to physically go to her house), but it’s still so important to educate ourselves about the benefits gaming can provide.

According to the ESA’s 2023 Global Report, a majority of players said that playing video games reduces stress, anxiety, and feelings of isolation, making them feel happier. Now that’s a gift that keeps on giving!