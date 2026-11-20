It’s Hallmark movie, Home Alone marathon, cookies and hot cocoa on the couch season. And if this is the year you want to share all your favorite nostalgic Christmas movies with your kids, or dive into a brand new show together, you’re in luck. There are so many new family-friendly shows and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu this December, from brand new game shows and comedic animal docs to Christmas and New Years’ Eve specials.

Don’t miss all the classic Christmas movies Disney+ and Hulu are adding to the platform this month. The entire Home Alone catalog, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Santa Clause movies are all coming to your living room on December 1.

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu in December? The Highlight Reel

Can You Hide…Shaq? — Dec. 4

It’s all in the name, really. In this new competition show, players will attempt to hide NBA icon Shaquille O’Neill (who stands over 7 feet tall). They can use disguises, distractions, or any deceptions they can dream up as they compete for a cash prize.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway — Dec. 4

Like so many families, the holidays bring out the worst in the Heffleys. But this year, they’ve planned a tropical getaway to Isla de Corales. And as any family who has ever traveled knows, usually your problem dynamics come with you. Will the Heffleys finally have a Christmas they truly enjoy, or will sunburns, spiders, and more mishaps ruin the holiday?

Bluey Cookalongs — Dec. 16

Much like the new Bluey spinoff Fancy Restaurant, in which real kids try to set up a romantic at-home date for their parents, Bluey Cookalongs sees Australian families try to make dishes seen on the beloved Bluey series. They teach kids safe knife skills, the basics of a good omelette, and the joy of making something together in the kitchen.

Animal Oddballs — Dec. 26

National Geographic

This new documentary series is sure to be charming and chuckle-worthy for viewers of all ages — it’s hosted by Ryan Reynolds, after all. He’ll highlight animal oddballs, like vegetarian spiders (who knew), to show off all the quirkiest critters of our planet.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Disney+ & Hulu in November

Cast Away — Dec. 1

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York — Dec. 1

Home Alone 3 — Dec. 1

Home Alone 4 — Dec. 1

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist — Dec. 1

Home Sweet Home Alone — Dec. 1

The Martian — Dec. 1

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Season 1 — Dec. 1

The Melon Patch Season 1 — Dec. 1

Miracle on 34th Street — Dec. 1

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion — Dec. 1

The Santa Clause 2 — Dec. 1

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Dec. 1

While You Were Sleeping — Dec. 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular — Dec. 1

Diary of a Wimpy Kid — Dec. 1

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days — Dec. 1

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules — Dec. 1

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul — Dec. 1

CMA Country Christmas — Dec. 2

Dancing with The Holidays — Dec. 2

Disney Storytime Season 1 — Dec. 2

Phineas and Ferb Holiday Special Episode — Dec. 2

Style Wars — Dec. 2

Dance Moms: A New Era Season 3 Premiere — Dec. 3

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 5 Holiday Special Episode — Dec. 3

Ozzy Fox — Dec. 5

The Ballad of Wallis Island — Dec. 6

Becoming Led Zeppelin — Dec. 7

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Dec. 9

The Game Awards 2026 — Dec. 10

My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie — Dec. 11

Press Your Luck Holiday Special Episode — Dec. 11

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026 — Dec. 18

Chibiverse Season 5 — Dec. 19

Space Cadet — Dec. 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade — Dec. 26

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts, Season 8 — Dec. 26

Teen Titans Go! Season 9 — Dec. 28

Project Runway Seasons 13-16 — Dec. 30

The Year: 2026 — Dec. 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 — Dec. 31

What classic movies and new shows will you stream this holiday season?