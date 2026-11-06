Tiffani Amber Thiessen’s face is burned into the brains of every elder Millennial who watched countless Saved by the Bell episodes and dreamed of dressing exactly like Kelly Kapowski. Of course, we’ve all left the 1900s behind and have grown into adults — parents and women with careers.

And so has Thiessen.

Like the rest of us, the 52-year-old mom of two kids — Harper, 16, and Holt, 11 — has left high school in the rear view mirror, but her career continues to flourish. And she’s still in the classroom, in a way: Coven Academy, the witchy dark academia series in which she stars as the principal of Crescent Veil Academy, just got renewed for a second season.

You can also find her on Instagram, where her account is a delightful mix of food, fashion, humor, nostalgia, and life as a woman who is finding power and peace as she enters her 50s.

Recently, Thiessen partnered with Always on its “Period Talks Don’t Have to Be Scary” campaign, which addresses what is often a real hurdle for parents: talking about periods with their kids. Research has found that 43% of moms struggle to start the first-period talk because they feel unprepared. So Thiessen wants to share her own experiences while offering practical advice to parents who want to open and informative with their tweens and teens... even if can be awkward at times.

She recently sat down with Scary Mommy to talk about periods, parenting, her new show, and her family’s holiday traditions.

Scary Mommy: Gen Z and Millennial moms have done a lot to break period stigma with our kids. How have you done that with your kids?

Tiffani Amber Thiessen: I think the generation I grew up in didn’t talk about these things. Now kids are much more open, and I have a very open relationship with both my children. It never fully takes away the scariness of intimate talks, whether it’s periods, the body, or growing up. But I think parents who understand that it isn’t one big, intimidating conversation, but many small, casual talks, can take the edge off.

Partnering with Always has been lovely because they’re trying to prepare parents with what to do and how to have that first conversation. Being prepared gives you the confidence.

SM: I found that I was a lot more scared than my daughter was. Did you feel that?

TAT: Most parents feel that way. You don’t realize until afterward that it really isn’t that scary. I found it to be a bonding moment. I’d tell my kids that over half the population menstruates, so it’s not a big deal. Keeping it casual and a little funny helps. Building that competence between parent and child is what lets your daughter take it on, and it’s a badge of honor.

SM: I love asking this: What’s your best piece of parenting advice?

TAT: It goes back to having an open conversation about anything. When I became a parent, I wanted to be open to receiving anything my kids share, whether it’s hard or difficult. I wanted them to feel comfortable and know I would never judge. We’ve all been in crazy places, and my kids are super open with me, about the fun stuff and the stuff that isn’t so fun. Keeping that conversation free of judgment is probably the most important thing in parenting.

SM: Have you ever wanted to judge, though?

TAT: I can secretly judge, is that okay? [laughs]

SM: We are all there with you.

TAT: Most of the things my kids tell me I’ve either witnessed, been through, or know someone who has. It’s really not that crazy.

SM: Let’s switch gears to Coven Academy. And you just got renewed for Season 2?

TAT: Monday! We had high hopes and wanted to find an audience that saw the specialness of the show, and I think we did. It’s done very well on Disney+ and Hulu, so we’re over the moon to do it all over again.

SM: There are so few shows made for this demographic: tweens, mostly girls. It’s so good to have something that speaks to kids in that space.

TAT: The witch aspect is having a moment on social media, but it’s not really about spells and potions. It’s about found family, sisterhood, and having each other’s backs. I have a teenage daughter, and she has a wonderful group of girls she can count on. Everybody should have that, especially women.

SM: How has it been going from being a student on a hugely popular show to a headmistress on set with the younger generation?

TAT: It feels natural. I have kids of my own now. The last few shows I’ve been fortunate to do have had younger casts, and I really enjoy working with young adults. I may give them advice, but I get a lot from them, too. We did a lot of night shoots, and I’d see these kids at 3 a.m. doing their TikToks while I was struggling. Their energy kept me going through those nights.

SM: The holidays are coming up. Do you have any family traditions you want to share?

TAT: We’re very traditional in that it’s all about family. We do Christmas morning and Christmas Eve dinner. For the last 15 or 16 years, we’ve alternated between my husband’s family in Texas and ours. This year it’s our turn to go to Texas. We leave the day after Christmas and spend the week and New Year’s with my in-laws. All the cousins are together, and we look forward to it every year.

SM: What have you been cooking lately, or what are you planning for the holidays?

TAT: My kids like the traditions. Thanksgiving is classic turkey and stuffing, plus my mom’s famous cream cheese pie. For Christmas we usually do enchiladas, which I’ll probably make again this year. We usually switch it up for Christmas because everybody’s over turkey.

SM: Dennis Haskins recently passed away. He was your principal on Saved by the Bell, and now you’re playing a principal. Do you have any remembrances to share?

TAT: I have so many. He was our solid one; our anchor. I know it was probably hard for him, being the only adult on a kids’ show. He handled it with such grace and gave us a safe place. He was part of us, and he could be young, but he was still a strong personality. He always made us feel protected, and he’s very much missed.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.