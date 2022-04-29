Allison Williams made a rare public appearance on Wednesday at Universal Pictures CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dressed in a stunning black top and red feathered skirt, the actor introduced her upcoming sci-fi horror movie, M3GAN, which is set to be released in January 2023.

The event comes after Williams, who has kept a low profile over the years, reportedly gave birth to her first child with actor Alexander Dreymon. According to People, Williams, 34, and Dreymon, 39, welcomed a son named Arlo this past winter, and were recently photographed with the little one on vacation in the Bahamas. The private couple have been dating since late 2019 following Williams’ divorce from her husband of four years, CollegeHumor founder Ricky Van Veen.

Allison Williams looked lovely at CinemaCon. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Williams and Dreymon, recognized for his role as Uhtred in Netflix’s The Last Kingdom, initially met while filming the 2020 survival thriller Horizon Line.

Williams, of course, is best known for her work in HBO’s hit series Girls and Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Oscar-winning thriller Get Out. She reunited with Peele at CinemaCon, during which he introduced his new horror flick, Nope. Williams was also photographed with actors David Harbour and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Her new film follows a robotics engineer at a toy company, who builds a naturalistic doll that begins to take on a life of its own, à la Chucky. (Every parent’s/person’s worst nightmare, though, right?)

Jordan Peele and Allison Williams at CinemaCon on April 27. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Williams has yet to confirm her exciting baby news, she has been open about becoming a parent in the past, telling E! that when the time came to announce a pregnancy, she planned to “Beyoncé out.” (Aka just reveal the news out of blue, in her own time.)

“Maybe Beyoncé will just keep having kids so I can use whatever her next announcement style is,” Williams said in 2017.

It’s unfortunate her baby news leaked before Williams could announce it herself, Bey-style. But we hope she’s enjoying every moment of new mommyhood. It looks good on her.