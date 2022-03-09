Amanda Kloots, co-host of The Talk and alum of Dancing with the Stars, wrote a memoir about her husband Nick Cordero’s tragic death from COVID-19 — published in June 2021. Now, producers Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac, who have been behind hits such as Little Women, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Edward Scissorhands, announced that they will be adapting the book into a feature film.

According to Deadline, Kloots and her sister Anna Kloots, a Paris-based author and entrepreneur who co-wrote Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero with Amanda, will pen the script for the movie.

“Anna and I are very grateful to Denise and Margaret for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way,” Kloots wrote on Instagram. “With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again in writing the screenplay to shape my memoir into a film. Thank you for believing in us and for championing women.”

Kloots started sharing details of Cordero’s COVID-19 diagnosis on social media in April 2020. During a three-month battle with the illness, Broadway star Cordero suffered many complications as he remained on a ventilator. He died in July 2020 at the age of 41.

Speaking of the experience of losing Cordero, Anna wrote in her own Instagram post: “Those three months were filled with moments of tragedy, fear, and immense sadness, but they were also filled with moments of hope, joy, and immense beauty. More than anything, those three months showed us the incredible power that can come from people joining together to fight, from loving deeply, and from being there for others to lean on. Those three months changed us, and changed the way we look at the world forever.”

“I was proud of help my sister turn this story into a memoir with @harperbooks last year,” Anna continued, “and now I am immensely grateful to the incredible women at @dinovipictures for helping us adapt Live Your Life into a feature film.”

In addition to writing the memoir, co-hosting The Talk, competing on DWTS, leading her own fitness company, and managing a clothing brand — another collaboration with sister Anna — single mom Kloots is busy keeping up with her 2-year-old son, Elvis.

Amanda Kloots and her son Elvis

In sharing the big movie news, Kloots wrote on Instagram, “How do you keep someone you’ve lost alive? You say their name, you tell their stories, you share their art and music!”