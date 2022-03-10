In 2020 surgeons performed over 15.6 million cosmetic procedures. Roughly 211,067 of them were liposuction. The biggest takeaway we can glean from this? A lot of folks displaying the picture-perfect bodies we see on Instagram did not get there without some help.

And Amy Schumer is openly and proudly one of them. Not only does the stand-up comedian and actress admit to getting work done, but she’s also candid about how she came to the decision and why it was right for her.

Recently the actor and mom of one openly admitted on Instagram that she opted for liposuction after the birth of her baby.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Oh girl do we feel that.

She also candidly “cleared the air” in an interview with Chelsea Handler about her decision to go under the knife

“I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like ‘she looks thinner’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery.”

Even more recently, in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer explained what motivated her to open up about it.

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it... It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

She also noted that “grilled chicken and walks” really wasn’t going to do it for that extended uterus; especially as the actor also has a diagnosis of endometriosis.

This isn’t the first time Schumer has been super honest about her body and cosmetic procedures. In December, she allowed her doctor to post about getting her fillers dissolved.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them,” she wrote in her matter-of-fact tone.

Schumer being candid and honest about this isn’t just a “cool girl” move. It really dispels this notion that if we just try hard enough we’ll have the peak physical state we always wanted. It also reminds us that there are lots of reasons behind plastic surgery — some of which we might not be considering.

It also reminds us why we need comedians like Schumer — to be honest about issues that are difficult to talk about and make us laugh along the way.