Anne Heche’s son Homer announced the upcoming release of the memoir she was working on before her tragic death in August. The 20-year-old shared the news in a touching Instagram post on his mom’s account, in which he also thanked fans for their well wishes and continued support.

“Homer here,” the Instagram began. “Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”

Heche died on August 11, 2022 at the age of 53 after being critically injured in a car crash. The Six Days, Seven Nights actor and mother of two did not have a will, but control over her estate was granted to Homer following a battle with her ex James Tupper, who is the father of her 13-year-old son, Atlas. Homer is the son of Heche’s ex-husband, 49-year-old producer and real estate broker Coleman Laffoon.

Anne Heche’s new book cover.

In the Instagram post, Homer also announced the publication of Call Me Anne, the sequel to her best-selling 2001 memoir Call Me Crazy. He also shared that a special event would take place in Los Angeles at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove to celebrate the book’s release.

“My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could,” Homer wrote. “Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted.”

He added that he knows Heche would’ve loved to see all those smiling faces at book events as she “read an excerpt and signed copies.”

“I don't plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this. As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer,” he concluded.

At the time of her death, Heche was set to release a number of upcoming projects, including the film Supercell with Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich and HBO’s series The Idol from A24 Television. What Remains, the last film she worked on, is now available on demand.