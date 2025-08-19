After the death of her late husband, Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza opened up about how she’s doing on the latest episode Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

Plaza, 41, was asked how she's doing after her husband died by suicide at age 47 in January of this year.

After Poehler, 53, mentioned that Plaza's dog, Frankie, had been acting as Plaza’s "therapy dog," the podcast host continued, "Just to get it out the way, people want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you."

"You've had this terrible, terrible, tragic year. You lost your husband, you've been dealing with that, and you've been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support," Poehler added.

"On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?" Poehler asked, to which Plaza responded, "Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you."

"Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously," Plaza continued.

The Agatha All Along star went on to compare grief to the 2025 movie, The Gorge.

Plaza told Poehler, "This is a really dumb analogy and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it. Did you see that movie The Gorge?"

"It's like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller. In the movie, there's like a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them," she added.

Plaza continued, "I swear when I watched it, I was like that feels like what my grief is like … or what grief could be like."

"At all times there's like a giant ocean of awfulness, that's like right there, and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there," she explained.

Plaza and Baena married in May 2021.