I love a good themed binge sesh. There are obvious choices, like Christmas episodes of your favorite TV shows, but as August inches closer and closer, I’m ready for back-to-school episodes of sitcoms. There’s nothing quite like an early-in-the-season episode that sets up a whole new setting for characters, with new friends and teachers and a slew of storylines to commence.

Now, these episodes aren’t the kind typically found in preschool shows, where the entire point is to convince kids that school will be fun. These are the relatable back-to-school episodes, the ones with kids who are a little nervous about making friends or kids realizing that moving into the next level of education may not come as easily as it once did. There are teacher and student perspectives alike on this list. And, honestly, there are some episodes where calling it a “back-to-school” storyline may be a little bit of a stretch (looking at you, Professor Ross Geller), but they will still absolutely put you in the mood for school time and this next season to come.

So get your popcorn, grab your kids, and hunker down for some good ol’ wholesome sitcom-watching. From Abbott Elementary to Family Ties, there are more than two generations wrapped up in all of these characters, and the back-to-school storylines are pretty spectacular.

“Double Trouble,” Full House I remember so many Full House episodes vividly, but “Double Trouble” is one of the brightest ones in my brain. Of course, it’s the one where Jesse and Becky discover that they’re expecting twins, but it’s also Michelle’s first day of kindergarten, which leads to her being so nervous, she ends up in Stephanie’s fourth-grade classroom for help. This is also DJ’s first day of high school, and who could forget the outfit she comes downstairs wearing (much to Danny’s horror)? You can stream Full House on HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu.

“Run For Your Wife,” Modern Family I find that in my life, I’m more Phil Dunphy than anyone else on Modern Family, and I relate deeply to the back-to-school episode “Run for Your Wife.” In this one, Phil overcompensates for Claire, thinking she’s upset about all the kids going back to school, when it’s obvious that he’s the one having a real emotional reaction. You can stream Modern Family on Hulu and Peacock.

“Back 2 School,” Boy Meets World Boy Meets World is still my comfort TV show, and “Back 2 School” is one of the best episodes. It’s the first day of high school for Cory and Shawn, and they’re relying on advice from Eric (who has made it clear they are to act like they’ve never met him before) to survive. But this episode also brings us the impeccably cool Mr. Turner and a glow-up for Topanga. You can stream Boy Meets World on Disney+.

“Welcome to the Hellmouth,” Buffy the Vampire Slayer So maybe this isn’t the light and happy back-to-school vibes you want, but Buffy’s first day at Sunnydale High is definitely worth rewatching. I mean, high school as a teenager is hard enough, but when you’re in charge of saving the world from demons, it gets a little tricky. You can stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Disney+ and Hulu.

“The One Where Joey Dates Rachel,” Friends There are so many great Friends episodes where Ross is Professor Geller, but “The One Where Joey Dates Rachel” features him running late to get to his new advanced class and having to figure out some pretty creative ways to get across the city in time to teach. I’m sorry, but when he steals the student’s water bottle for himself while he’s huffing and puffing and sweating all over the place? Gold. You can stream Friends on HBO Max.

“Nerd,” New Girl Jess as a teacher — and later principal — makes for some great school episodes of New Girl, but I love “Nerd.” Jess and Nick are officially dating at this point, and she relies on his help to infiltrate a clique of “mean” teachers at her school so she can make friends. It’s perfectly New Girl, and I love the scene where the teachers welcome her into their group by letting her choose a “funny” mug. You can stream New Girl on Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock.

“Definitions,” How I Met Your Mother It’s Ted’s first day of teaching in the How I Met Your Mother episode “Definitions,” and it’s so good. I love Marshall giving Ted a whip and fedora so he can emulate Professor Indiana Jones, but Ted’s vulnerability as a professor (and ending up in the wrong class) is so sweetly perfect for a back-to-school binge sesh. You can stream How I Met Your Mother on Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

“First Day Back,” Teachers Remember Teachers? This fun TVLand show was like a behind-the-scenes look at what teachers really think, and the episode “First Day Back” is full of some laugh-out-loud moments, including a teacher with a not-so-great group of kids and one in a mobile classroom. You can stream Teachers on Paramount+.

“New Kids on the Block,” The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder The Proud Family was one of my favorites as a kid, and the revived series of the show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, picks up right where the original left off. In the pilot episode, “New Kids on the Block,” that means Penny Proud is starting puberty and heading off to her very first day of high school. You can stream The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder on Disney+.

“The First Day of School,” Full House Another Full House favorite, Season 1's “The First Day of School” features Stephanie’s very first day of kindergarten and DJ heading off to fifth grade. Both of the girls have some trepidation after their respective first days, and work together to keep the other from spiraling. You can stream Full House on HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu.

“School Daze,” Step by Step Another great ‘90s sitcom, Step by Step has a few different back-to-school episodes (I mean, with that many kids, it’s bound to be a storyline, right?), but my favorite is “School Daze,” which features Carol deciding she’s going to go back to college. You can stream Step by Step on HBO Max.

“Pilot,” Young Sheldon An entire show where the premise is that one little boy is so smart he can head off to high school instead of the fourth grade? I mean, you know that’s going to have a great back-to-school episode. The very first episode, the pilot of Young Sheldon, is so good, and honestly, this sitcom reminds me of the shows we grew up with in the ‘90s. Just so wholesome and funny and full of good writing and well-rounded characters. You can stream Young Sheldon on Netflix and HBO Max.

“Little Man on Campus,” Family Ties Family Ties was such a great ‘80s show! Even when Michael J. Fox was being an absolute turd (as he often was on the show), you still felt great affection for him. That's why I love the episode “Little Man on Campus” so much; it’s Alex’s first day of college — and when he also receives his very first “F” — leading to a major identity crisis. You can stream Family Ties on Paramount+.

“Development Day,” Abbott Elementary Abbott Elementary obviously has tons of great school episodes, but the first episode of Season 2, “Development Day,” always puts me in the back-to-school feels as the Abbott group heads back for pre-development. You can stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

“First Days,” Modern Family Another Modern Family episode, “First Days” features Luke and Manny’s first day of high school, Cam’s first day as a social studies teacher, Lily’s first day of preschool, and Claire’s first day at work for her dad. Phew. You can stream Modern Family on Hulu and Peacock.

“Back in the Saddle Shoes Again,” Home Improvement The ‘90s were a pretty explosive time for women’s rights, and it really showed in all the sitcom episodes where women go back to school. In the Home Improvement episode “Back in the Saddle Shoes Again,” Jill finds herself looking to get her master's in psychology, leaving Tim to worry that he’s too dumb for her. (I mean, he kind of is?) You can stream Home Improvement on Disney+.

Whether you want to zap back to the ‘90s or simmer in the right-now, these back-to-school episodes are sure to get you in the mood for freshly sharpened pencils.