We are in deepest winter, my favorite time of year. The months where I fully commit all of my long evening hours to crime procedurals. There was a time when I would dabble in all forms of the traditional crime procedural. When I was perhaps less focused on the story arc of the detective and more interested in getting the crime solved in a neat little 60-minute bundle, commercials included.

The long years and long nights of many a winter have made me more discerning. I’m now all about an engrossing detective series with a female lead. The more complex and flawed, the better as far as I’m concerned. And fortunately for all of us, there are more of these well-written, beautifully shot, dynamic crime procedurals led by a woman than ever before. It’s such a comfort; the world might be falling apart and women’s rights might constantly be under a very real threat, but at least we are still absolute bosses in the fictional world of crime-solving.

Here are 10 of the very best female detective series available to stream with a cup of tea and some cookies or a shot of whiskey and some leftover pizza. Both vibes will be honored here.

Marcella Watch ‘Marcella’ on Netflix. Netflix While the 2016 British series Marcella might not be the first to introduce a complicated, troubled female detective to the zeitgeist, it certainly was at the head of a trendy pack. Anna Friel starred as the title character Marcella, a former British police officer who returns to investigate the case of a serial killer 11 years after she left. Marcella is a brilliant detective with a hectic home life, going through a divorce. Her kids are away at boarding school and always sort of annoyed with her. In short, Marcella is a flawed genius who also happens to be deeply relatable. Watch Marcella (rated TV-MA) on Netflix.

The Killing Watch ‘The Killing’ on Prime. Amazon Prime Video I recently rewatched The Killing, the 2011-2014 series based on a Danish series of the same name, with fresh eyes. The first time around I wasn’t a big fan of the series, which follows Det. Linden (Mireille Enos) and Det. Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they try to solve the murder of a Seattle teenage girl. This time around, I see it as somewhat ahead of its time. First off, Linden is the lead detective instead of the traditional “also-ran” that was once so wearisome. She’s also a single mom, trying to forge a new life with her fiance and her son Jack and struggling to keep it all together. It really holds up. Watch The Killing (rated TV-14) on Hulu.

Happy Valley Watch ‘Happy Valley’ on Prime. Amazon Prime If you have never seen Happy Valley, you’re in for a treat. I’m actually excited for you that you get to see it for the first time. You’re about to be introduced to Det. Catherine Cahill (Sarah Lancashire), a Yorkshire detective trying to find a missing woman while also dealing with a whole heap of difficulty in her home life. Her sister is a reformed drug addict. Her daughter died by suicide after giving birth to her little boy. And the man who she believes attacked her daughter is still at large. The setting in Yorkshire is gritty and intriguing, and Lancashire’s nuanced performance is award-winning... prepare yourself to enjoy three entire seasons of this one. Watch Happy Valley (rated 18+) on Amazon Prime.

Broadchurch Watch 'Broadchurch' on Netflix/. Netflix Olivia Colman and David Tennant set the barre high as Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy, the two detectives put on the case of solving the death of a young boy in an idyllic British seaside town in Broadchurch. The 2013 series has it all from minute one. A stunning location, which I’m sorry to tell you really does always help. Everyone in town seems to have a secret. Tennant plays the part of arrogant lead detective well, but it’s really Colman as Ellie Miller who steals the show. No spoilers here, but trust me, Colman is pitch-perfect. Watch Broadchurch (rated 18+) on Amazon Prime.

Mare of Easttown Watch 'Mare of Easttown' on HBO Max. HBO Max Kate Winslet, arguably one of the best actresses of our time, hit a career-best as Det. Mare Sheehan in the 2021 limited series Mare of Easttown. Much like Happy Valley (in fact, surprisingly similar), Mare is a grandmother caring for her grandson after the loss of her child. She and her husband are separated but still friends, while her mom (played by Jean Smart in another career-best) drinks cocktails in the afternoon and hassles her daughter. Mare is tasked with solving the gruesome murder of a young single mom while eating hoagies and drinking beer and trying to maintain her friendships. There is just one glorious season of Mare of Easttown (how I wish there was more). Watch Mare of Easttown (rated TV-MA) on Max.

Unbelievable Watch 'Unbelievable' on Netflix. Netflix Not just one charismatic female detective using her next-level investigative instincts to solve crime, but two — Toni Collette and Merritt Wever play Detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall in the excellent 2019 limited Netflix series Unbelievable. The women band together to find a serial rapist in this series inspired by true events. Prepare to be frustrated, incensed, intrigued, and trust that the ending will give you a big payoff. Watch Unbelievable (rated TV-MA) on Netflix.

Top of the Lake Rent 'Top of the Lake' on Apple TV. Apple TV I can’t recommend the 2021 limited series Top of the Lake enough. The series was written by Oscar-winning director Jane Campion. The story: The body of a young Asian girl washes up on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, and the list of suspects is long. Then there’s the detective in charge, Robin Griffin, played convincingly by Elisabeth Moss. Griffin is haunted by the baby she gave up for adoption, all while dealing with an all-woman commune (run by an enigmatic Swiss spiritual leader played by Holly Hunter). This series has an all-star cast, it’s unique, and it’s dark and different. Definitely give it a shot. Watch Top of the Lake (rated 18+) on Hulu.

Inspector Ellis Watch 'Inspector Ellis' on Prime. Amazon Prime Video Inspector Ellis, a new British crime procedural that just dropped in 2024, does more than just bridge the gap between old-school episodic procedurals and the more modern, in-depth deep dives. Every episode features Ellis (Sharon D. Clarke) joining a different police force to lend her particular expertise to solve a difficult case. Ellis also marks the first time a Black woman is the lead detective in a British crime procedural. There are just three episodes so far, so you’ll be able to get in on the ground floor just like me. Watch Inspector Ellis (rated 18+) on Amazon Prime with an Acorn subscription.

The Jetty What ‘The Jetty’ on Hulu. Hulu The Jetty sees Det. Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) thrown into a horrible situation when a fire takes down the home of a podcast host who is in the middle of investigating a missing person’s cold case. The podcast host was also trying to get more information on a man in his 20s preying on underage girls, which has Det. Manning wondering about her small town and the people who live there. The Jetty is sure to become a classic. Watch The Jetty (rated 16+) on Amazon Prime with a Britbox subscription.

High Potential Watch ‘High Potential’ on Hulu. ABC Sometimes you need a little palette cleanser during your month of watching all of these crime procedurals. Sure, you want to stay in the same universe, but maybe it’s nice to go for something more entertaining and less stressful. A lower-stakes detective, if you will. Welcome to the party, Kaitlin Olson and High Potential. This series sees Olson, a single mom of three and a secret genius, pull a Good Will Hunting move and solve a murder while she’s meant to be cleaning police headquarters. Olson, recognizable from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is charming and funny and easy to watch as Morgan, solving cases with no training beyond her impeccable instincts. This is throwback TV at its best. Watch High Potential (rated PG-13) on Hulu.

There’s only one thing better than a crime procedural, and that’s a complicated female detective leading the show. Enjoy.