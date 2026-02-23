The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games are over after two weeks of competitions, and we have a bit of an international sports hangover.

Looking back, though, the things we remember most are the moments of stellar sportsmanship, the amazing athleticism, and, more than anything else, the brave and strong women who led the charge.

Here are some of our favorite moments, big and small.

Elena Meyers Taylor hugging her kids and nanny right after winning her first gold medal in her fifth Olympics. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor hugged her nanny, Macy, right after she won her first gold medal at age 41.

Haley Winn’s three brothers cheering her on. Haley Winn helped Team USA get the women’s hockey gold, and while she was a complete joy to watch on the ice, we were also quite taken by her three big brothers cheering her on the entire time. Watching them watch her score her first Olympic goal was such a highlight. Beer was spilled.

Alysa Liu spinning on her knees. Also, every other single thing about her and her win. Literally every single thing related to Alysa Liu. Wow!

Laila Edwards celebrating being the first Black woman to win Olympic gold for US hockey with her 91-year-old grandmother. U.S. hockey star Laila Edwards was able to celebrate being the first Black woman to win a gold in her sport. She was about to bring along with her family due to a GoFundMe, to which the Kelce brothers were the biggest donors.

The adorable babies of the mixed doubles curling couples. Swiss couple Yannick Schwaller and Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann’s 18-month-old son, River, and Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant’s two-year-old son, Luke, stole the show away from their parents, who all competed in the curling mixed doubles competition.

Quad God Ilia Malinin congratulating Mikhail Shaidorov in one of the most touching moments of sportsmanship. Quad God Ilia Malinin had an extremely disappointing finish in the men’s figure skating competition, but it didn’t stop him from congratulating Mikhail Shaidorov, who won gold for Kazakhstan.

Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe and Team USA women's hockey captain Hilary Knight getting engaged. Team USA ice hockey captain Hilary Knight and speed skater Brittany Bowe got engaged four years after meeting at the last Winter Olympics — what a sports power couple!

Amber Glenn protecting Kaori Sakamoto from cameras while she recovered from a disappointing performance. Amber Glenn was a complete Den Mother when sitting in the leader’s chair during the women’s figure skating competition. She rallied the crowd, cheered for other skaters, and most notably, protected Japanese skater Kaori Sakamoto from cameras after Sakamoto was upset about her performance.

Eileen Gu winning a gold after a reporter tried to shame her over her two silver medals. Eileen Gu shut a reporter down for asking her if she thought winning two silver medals felt like losing two gold medals. Days later, she won a gold just for good measure.

Lindsey Vonn going after her dreams after tearing her ACL — even if she didn’t win in the end. Lindsey Vonn going after her Olympic dreams even when everything was against her.

Team USA Chole Kim hugging her mentee Gaon Choi of South Korea after losing the gold medal to her. Chole Kim winning the silver medal for the US in the women’s snowboard halfpipe — and congratulating South Korea’s Gaon Choi for winning the gold. Kim helped Choi train in the US and has been her mentor for years.

It’s be a rough year for a lot of Americans — the Winter Olympics were such a joyous way to remember a few things we really love about our country and its citizens.