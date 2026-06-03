50 Movies For Every Moms’-Night-In Mood

Is there anything better than when the group chat actually makes it out of the group chat and manifests in your living room for movie night? It can take a real Herculean effort for mom friends to coordinate everyone’s schedules, which makes you appreciate every second you do manage to steal together. And that means you want to make those seconds count! You need a movie already queued up and ready to roll so y’all can focus on more important things, like catching up on the latest Facebook mom group gossip or working your way through the tonnage of Trader Joe’s snacks you bought special for this occasion.

Sometimes a moms’ night in calls for wine and a ridiculous comedy. Sometimes you all need a cathartic cry, or maybe even a little spice. (Who’s gonna be mad about some eye candy? Not this mom!) And, often, a moms’ movie night works best with something you’ve already seen at least once, because you’re going to be yapping anyway.

Really, there’s a movie for every mood, whether you’re feeling sentimental, silly, or somewhere in between. So, the next time you manage to get all your best gals in a room together, fire up one of these perfect picks for moms’ night in.

Now, someone pass me the peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets.

For When You’re Drinking & Acting Weird Everyone’s making questionable decisions, yet it somehow makes everything better. Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Bridesmaids (2011)

27 Dresses (2008)

Girls Trip (2017) Top Pick? Girls Trip: The movie equivalent of ordering one f*cking marg and ending up on a mechanical bull.

For When You’re Ready To Hex The Patriarchy Movies featuring women who are done being underestimated. Practical Magic (1998)

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

The Craft (1996)

The Descent (2005)

Death Becomes Her (1992) Top Pick? Practical Magic: You can literally never go wrong with the Owens sisters. Never.

For When You Need To Remember You’re That Girl A little confidence porn, if you will. Legally Blonde (2001)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Working Girl (1988)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) Top Pick? Legally Blonde: This Reese Witherspoon favorite is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is just as empowering as ever. Snaps for Elle!

For When You Need A Good Cry Hydrate first. Steel Magnolias (1989)

Beaches (1988)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Little Women (2019)

Waiting to Exhale (1995) Top Pick? Steel Magnolias: Because you love your mom friends more than you love your luggage, in the immortal words of Clairee Belcher.

For When You’re Craving A Classic Rom-Com Just chemistry, charm, and a delightfully happy ending. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

You, Me & Tuscany (2026)

Ever After (1998)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

13 Going on 30 (2004) Top Pick? You, Me & Tuscany: This cute rom-com starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page will have you giggling, kicking your feet, and maybe booking flights to Italy.

For When You’re Just Happy To Be With Your Girls Movies that remind you why your friends are some of the greatest loves of your life. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Now and Then (1995)

The House Bunny (2008)

Sex and the City (2008)

First Wives Club (1996) Top Pick? First Wives Club: Goldie! Bette! Diane! The girls are all here. Recreating their “You Don’t Own Me” moment is a must, obviously.

For When You Need To Spice Things Up Listen, we’re all adults here. Magic Mike (2012)

The Idea of You (2024)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

The Best Man (1999)

Zola (2021) Top Pick? The Idea of You: Sure, Magic Mike seems like the obvious choice, but Anne Hathaway as a single midlife mom having a steamy fling with a 24-year-old lead singer? Yes ma’am.

For When Motherhood Has You Questioning Everything A little existential, a little cathartic. My Old Ass (2024)

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

Otherhood (2019)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Single Moms Club (2014) Top Pick? My Old Ass: Aubree Plaza and Maisy Stella are exceptional in this coming-of-age dramedy that is funny and unexpectedly profound.

For When You Want To Cause Problems On Purpose Sometimes we all feel a little petty and, happily, there’s cinematic validation for that. Heathers (1989)

Serial Mom (1994)

The Other Woman (2014)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Party Girl (1995) Top Pick? Thelma & Louise: I mean, they’re like the patron saints of “I’ve had enough,” are they not?

For When You Need A Musical Number There’s not much an elaborate musical montage can’t fix. Chicago (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Sister Act (1992) & Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Pitch Perfect (2012) Top Pick? A Sister Act double feature: Come for Whoopi, stay to belt out “Oh Happy Day.”

Which movie’s going to the top of the list for your next moms’ night in?