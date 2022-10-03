Marvel has largely kept the plot of Black Panther 2 under wraps, but a new trailer provides hints at who could possibly become the new leader of Wakanda.

The film, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, takes place after king T'Challa’s death — following actor Chadwick Boseman’s own untimely passing to cancer at age 43 in 2020. (Marvel announced at the time that they would not replace Boseman, but instead have another character take up the Black Panther mantle.)

The new trailer ends with a peek at the new Panther suit, although the identity of its wearer is not confirmed. It appears, however, to be a woman.

A lot of familiar faces from the original 2018 box-office smash appear in the teaser, including female powerhouses Angela Bassett as queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as princess Shuri, and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

Perhaps one of them is Wakanda’s new hero?

Black Panther 2’s trailer is here.

Set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the Black Panther sequel finds T'Challa's homeland grieving his loss while also navigating new threats, namely Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the powerful leader of the underwater kingdom of Talocan. The trailer also introduces Dominique Thorne as American inventor Riri Williams — a.k.a. Ironheart — who is set to follow in the footsteps of the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

"What we were after was just making it feel tactile, even though it felt like a dream," director and writer Ryan Coogler told Entertainment Weekly of the movie. "The film should feel like a really wild dream that you would have, but where everything felt like it was really there."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Nov. 11.