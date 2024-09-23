Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Checked In On His Grown-Up Fans & We’re All Sobbing

We just got a letter, we just got a letter! I wonder who it’s from? Well, more of a TikTok than a letter, but same idea — an old friend has reached out once again. And who better to hear from than Steve from Blue’s Clues?

Steve Burns — who played our favorite primary-colored canine’s best friend from 1996 to 2002 — shared a video to his TikTok account, @hioutthereitsmesteve, earlier this month, checking in on his now all-grown-up fans.

“Hello. What’s going on, how are you? What’s new?” Steve asked.

While music plays in the background, Steve listens carefully, nodding on occasion, giving the kids who grew up with him a chance to tell their old friend what they’ve been up to.

The TikTok has since racked up 3.3 million likes, and over 177 thousand comments — comments sharing accomplishments, hardships and more with an old pal who was kind enough to check-in.

Maybe grab a box of tissues before we proceed.

“I finally got my apartment, Steve! i'm no longer homeless now!💕💕 ,” one user shared. “my sons watch The Blues Clues movie EVERYDAY 💚 and i tell them about how i was a big fan of yours at their age.”

“Im gonna be a dad. 🥹 our baby girl will be here in less than a month. I’m excited. I’m terrified, I’m so in love with her already. 💛💛. Can’t wait to show her OG Blues Clues. Love you, Steve,” said another user.

While many commenters shared happy news, some also took the opportunity to share what they’ve been going through.

“I lost my grandmother 3 weeks ago, she raised me,” one user shared. “It doesn’t feel real yet it’s the worst pain I’ve ever felt. I used to sit and watch blues clues in the living room with her. 🤍”

Many users applauded Steve for creating a safe space for adults to be vulnerable — something that is all too rare.

Many also offered support to those sharing their struggles.

“ok guys, this comment section WRECKED me 😭 I'm not Steve, but I am proud of ALL OF YOU. you deserve everything you want 💕,” wrote one user.

This is not the first time Steve has reached out to his fans – you may remember him reaching out to all of us grown-up kids in 2021, offering a light in the pits of the pandemic.

Ever since then, Steve has continued to post TikToks “just checking in.” He doesn’t post often, but when he does, the comment sections are similarly heartwarming.

So thank you, Steve, for keeping in touch. We’ll catch up again soon!