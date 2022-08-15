Show Off Your Book Nerd Pride With These Stylish Book Totes

Whether you’re waltzing into the library or local bookstore, your hands need to be free. How else are you supposed to browse the stacks, pet the store cat, or order a coffee in the reading cafe? But, your purse won’t do — oh, no. Unless you’re Mary Poppins, your purse won’t be able to hold your wallet, phone, keys, the kids’ snacks, and all the books you’re about to buy or borrow.

What you need is a book tote, and naturally, it needs to be cute to make everyone at book club jealous.

Below are some of Scary Mommy’s favorite options — in different sizes, fabrics, price points, and colors. Some are cute, some are stylish, and some downright snarky. Just like book worms like them. Enjoy!

Scary Mommy may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kimoli Wildflower Open Book Canvas Tote Bag

Made out of eco-friendly material, this super cute tote bag features long shoulder straps to make carrying more comfortable (no sweaty armpits here!). It can hold all the necessities from your wallet and keys to your book haul. There’s even a zip pocket to store your most important items, like your library card.

Mahrokh Cat Flower Canvas Tote Bag With Zipper

Where all the Scary Mommy cat parents at? The illustration on your new book bag is of a black cat sunbathing in a meadow with a good book — and it’s the next best thing to bringing your feline bestie to the library with you.

Binggemen Personalized Initial Canvas Tote Bag With Inner Pockets

Ready to hit your local used bookstore? This personalized beauty can hold up to 50 pounds — yup, you’re in trouble! The canvas tote bag is made out of heavy duty natural cotton and features a double inner pocket, one of which can zipper shut.

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag With Interior Pocket

Carry your books in style with this iconic Kate Spade canvas tote bag. If you’re a classics bookworm, you need this bag. The book stack graphic includes Romeo & Juliet, Pride & Prejudice, and Through the Looking Glass.

Corduroy Tote Bag With Inner Pocket

If you’re looking for a book bag that has a subtle design or that can double as an errands bag, opt for this eccentric corduroy number. It’s very roomy and has inside pockets as well as a three-snap closure to keep your belongings safe. Choose from over 12 colors.

Ihopes Always Fully Booked Reusable Tote Bag

You know you’re a bookworm when you send the “Sorry, I can’t make it tonight. I’m not feeling well” text while you’re mid bubble bath and nose deep in a book. Snag this bookish reusable tote bag for yourself and the bookworm in your life.

Universal Zone Library Card Tote Bag

Call me cheesy, but I need this library card tote bag! It’s made from 100% cotton and printed with eco-friendly ink. Several customers praised how roomy the product is; one person was able to fit 20 books (about 18 pounds) and had no issues with loose stitching or straps breaking.

YouFangworkshop Drink Good Coffee Read Good Books Tote

Are you team hot coffee or team iced coffee? Either way, coffee and books go hand-in-hand, so it only makes sense you’d carry your precious reading cargo to a cafe in this tote bag.

Out of Print Bookshelf Tote Bag

With a shorter shoulder strap, this vibrant tote bag sits a little higher than the others on this list. Inside, you’ll find a convenient inner pocket for small, loose items. Several customers pointed out how sturdy and roomy the bag is; they were able to fit books, an umbrella, a water bottle, and more. A portion of every sale is donated to literacy programs and book donations.

Out of Print Book Nerd Pride Tote Bag

Boast your book nerd pride with this colorful canvas bag. This tote has the same craftsmanship and features as the aforementioned bag. A portion of every sale is donated to literacy programs and book donations.

CafePress Book Club Reading Tote

Everyone at book club will be hounding you for a shop link as soon as you walk through the door with this cute book-wine-themed canvas tote on your arm. Shop from two different sizes and other reading-themed prints, too. Bonus: the bag is machine washable!

Book Lover Bookworm Gift Co. I Have No Shelf Control Tote Bag

Funny and relatable, every bookaholic needs this tote. The seams and hands are double-stitched for extra durability and support, and the bottom flattens to perfectly fit a stack of books!

Tote-a-lee Awesome Books & Shit Tote Bag

Thanks to this witty tote, you’ll never forget to leave the house without your book or e-reader again. The high-tech stitching on the seams and stress points ensures your books are safely stowed away. (The last thing you need is one of the shoulder straps breaking post-library run.)

Fokongna Just One More Chapter Reusable Tote Bag

You know the drill — “just one more chapter” turns into five more chapters, which turns into you reading well into the wee hours of the morning. Show off your bookworm pride with this conversation starter shoulder bag. Who knows, maybe you’ll make a new reading friend out of it, too!

Joyful Moose Store Funny Library Book Bag

This adorable canvas tote may not get you out of paying your library fines, but it would make a great gift for your local librarian. Measuring at 22 inches, the shoulder straps are longer than most and the bag has a reinforced bottom to help books sit flat.

Out of Print Little Golden Books Canvas Tote

This Little Golden Books canvas tote would make a darling gift for a lil’ bookworm. You can even stuff it with your favorite stories from the Little Golden Books series or other childrens’ book-themed toys and accessories.

Out of Print Nancy Drew Tote Bag

Calling all mystery readers! Don’t miss out on this fabulous canvas tote with Nancy Drew, AKA the mystery-solving queen, and her trusty magnify glass on the front. The bag has more than enough room to carry your books and an inside pocket to hold small loose items.

ThisWear Bookmarks Are For Quitters Canvas Tote Bag

Are you someone who uses bookmarks or dog ears pages or you that person who can memorize what page you left off on? Whatever team you fall on, this snarky tote will get a laugh of out fellow avid readers.

The Bookworm Shop I Read Banned Books Tote Bag

Support banned authors, read banned books, and challenge book banned lists! Buy one for your book club friends, your kid’s teacher, local librarian, or anyone else who supports the cause.

FOLIO My Workout Is Reading In Bed Canvas Tote Bag

Who else can relate? Give your forearms a break and stow your book and belongings in this hilarious sack. Travel to the cafe, beach, library, or wherever your favorite reading spot may be in bookworm style.