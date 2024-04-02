"Hello, Feyre darling" — or so we wish. OK, maybe we aren't getting an adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses anytime soon, but that doesn't mean we've stopped obsessing over the fantasy romance series. There's been a lot of chitter-chatter regarding the status of Sarah J. Maas' fantastical book-to-TV adaptation as of late, which, if we're being honest, doesn't totally bode well for the show's future.

News about Hulu adaptation first broke back in March 2021. At the time, Variety reported that Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore was set to develop the series. Maas herself confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that she would be co-writing and co-producing the ACOTAR TV series. Albeit, her post has since been deleted.

In February 2024, multiple conflicting reports emerged concerning ACOTAR's current stage of production/development. TVLine.com reported that the romance series had been axed, while Entertainment Weekly reported that after speaking with insiders, "the long-delayed project has not been scrapped and is still in development."

Reportedly, ACOTAR is no longer in active production but is still in development. Until we hear from the queen of Prythian herself, we're holding out hope. And in the meantime, we've compiled a list of spicy fantasy books like ACOTAR to help tide you over. From demons to tormented angels and fairies to sultry love triangles, your imagination is going to have a field day.

Books Like A Court of Thorns and Roses

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

If you call yourself a romantasy reader, you’ve most definitely read — or at least heard of — Fourth Wing, book one of the War College for Dragon Riders series. Arguably one of the most popular novels on BookTok, the 528-page novel follows aspiring dragon rider Violent Sorrengail as she strives to make it out of Basgiath War College alive despite her petite size, ruthless mother, and acting general.

2. From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Armentrout is an influential leader in the fantasy-romance genre, coming highly recommended by Maas herself. Before she could walk, Poppy Balfour was declared The Maidan, an honorable yet repressive title bestowed upon birth that revolves around total solitary. Her desire for liberation (and pleasure) is heightened when she meets her new guard, a devilishly sexy man who makes her question everything she believes in. Poppy has never felt more angered, thrilled, wanted, or tangled in her life.

3. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas

Within the dark depths of Crescent City, Bryce Quinlan and fallen angel Hunt Athalar team up to assassinate a demon murderer who is wreaking havoc on their city. The quest is extremely personal for Bryce, whose best friends were killed by the unknown demon. Meanwhile, for Hunt, the takedown means he’ll be one step closer to clearing his name and freedom. House of Earth and Blood is the first installment of the Crescent City trilogy.

4. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

Alina’s compelling stunt during her Shadow Fold pilgrimage has caught the eyes of the country’s magical military, including its leader, Darkling. Now, it’s up to Alina to destroy the Shadow Fold’s darkest spirits, which can be hard to do when your powers haven’t made themselves known until just now. Luckily, she has Darkling. Now a major Netflix series, Shadow and Bone is about a gifted orphaned soldier as she comes to understand and train the powerful magic that lies within her.

5. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

If you’re looking for something more fantasy-heavy, might we suggest the Throne of Glass series? While it does feature a love triangle, the main plot focuses on a fearless assassin named Celaena Sardothien. To win back her immunity, she must compete in a to-the-death tournament on behalf of the crown prince.

6. Court of Sun by K.M. Mixon

As the dark tides begin to wash over their kingdom, Miliana and the Dark King of the Fae will reunite to solve a mystery that’s been haunting their country for centuries. Time is of the essence as their land relinquishes itself to sickness, war, rage, and a famine plague. Court of Sun is Book One of the Promethean Fae trilogy.

7. Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

When Evangeline learns that the love of her life is betrothed to someone else, she strikes a deal with the devil. He will help destroy the relationship as long as Evangeline holds up her end of the bargain: three kisses whenever and wherever he wants. As Evangeline falls victim to his requests, she realizes she’s in way over her head. Suddenly, her version of happily ever after takes on a whole new meaning.