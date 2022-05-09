As moms across the country celebrated a day devoted to them with breakfast in bed, flowers, picnics, and even time to themselves, America’s best-known moms were also reflecting on their roles.

Some, like actor Odette Annable, used the special occasion to announce long-awaited news. Annable, 36, shared a touching video of the moment she and husband Dave Annable, 42, revealed to their daughter Charlie, 6, that she was going to be a big sister.

Opening a box with a baby doll and a sonogram image inside, Charlie’s expression shifts from confusion to shock to joy before she gleefully declares, “I’m going to get my own baby!” and leaps into the air. Annable has shared previously that the couple endured three miscarriages on their way to this pregnancy.

“It’s been a very long journey to get here,” Annabele wrote with the announcement video. “A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

Kylie Jenner shared a carousel of sweet photos of her daughter Stormi, 4, along with her thoughts about being a young mother: “being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer 🤍,” she wrote. Jenner was 20 when she gave birth to Stormi, and she and the artist Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 2.

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared stunning photos of her pregnant body from each of her three pregnancies. The actress, 43, and husband Brian Hallisay, 43 — A-name aficionados — are parents to daughter Autumn James, 8, and sons Atticus James, 6, and infant Aidan James.

American Idol alum Gaby Barrett, 22, also shared the news that she is expecting her second child with husband and fellow Idol singer Cade Foehner. The pair are parents to daughter Baylah Mae, 1, and announced that this second child is a boy.

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared a throwback photo of herself with daughters Sasha and Malia and expressed gratitude for her mother, Marian Robinson. Robinson lived in the White House with the Obamas and helped raise the two girls, becoming known as ‘Grandma-in chief.’

Bindi Irwin, 23, also paid tribute to her mom, Terri Irwin, 57, with a throwback photo of the two when Bindi was a child. “The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world,” wrote Irwin. “I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are. Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember. ❤️.”

Bindi Irwin welcomed her own daughter, Grace Warrior, 1, last March.

Jessica Alba shared a video on Instagram featuring herself and daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10. In matching white outfits, the three expound upon what they mean to one another. “What I love about you, Mom, is you give us a safe space to be ourselves,” says Honor.

Alba, who also shares son Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren, tells her girls, “You teach me compassion and empathy,” and explains “I’ve had to learn so much about going with the flow.”

Actress Olivia Munn, 41, has only been a mom to son Malcolm for 5 months, but she knew exactly what she needed for her first Mother’s Day. Munn shouted out her partner, comedian John Mulaney, for knowing that she wanted, “a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today.” Munn also sent out extra love “to the moms who are struggling with post partum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you’ve realized that the snap back is bullshit and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don’t have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood.”

From big announcements to chicken wings, all moms celebrate differently — and deserve to be celebrated just how they’d like.