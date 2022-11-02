Christina Applegate's Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis Felt Like The ‘Loss Of My Life'

Since sharing the news of her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis last year, Christina Applegate has been keeping a low profile — attempting to make it through the shoot of the third and final season of her hit Netflix show Dead to Me.

But now that filming has wrapped and new episodes are set to debut Nov. 17, she wants to make people aware of her health battle as, “this is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” she told The New York Times.

“I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that,” she said.

Dead to Me trailer.

Applegate, 50, who has an 11-year-old daughter Sadie with her husband Martyn LeNoble, said she first started noticing subtle signs of her MS while filming the first season of Dead to Me, which premiered in 2019. She felt off balance, and her tennis game was faltering.

“I wish I had paid attention,” Applegate admitted to NYT. “But who was I to know?”

The tingling and numbness in her extremities grew worse over the next few years and, in summer 2021, Applegate received a diagnosis of MS, an autoimmune disease that disrupts communication between the brain and body.

Production of Dead to Me shut down for about five months as she began treatment.

“There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate recalled. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.”

Applegate admits that she hasn’t fully accepted her diagnosis or the fact that it will completely alter the course of her life and career.

“... It’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine,’” she said. “Acceptance? No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

Christina Applegate is known for her roles in Married... with Children and Anchorman. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Earning Emmy nominations for Dead to Me and her portrayal of Jen, a real estate agent grieving the loss of her husband, Applegate is hopeful audiences can watch the final episodes without noticing her health struggle.

“If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me,” Applegate said. “I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it.’ Fine, don’t get past it, then,” she continued. “But hopefully people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls.”

Although there was talk to just scrap the season completely, Applegate fought to finish it.

“I had an obligation to Liz [Feldman, the series’ creator] and to Linda [Cardellini, her co-star], to our story,” she said. “The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together.’ I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’”

Some changes were made to scene blocking to hide any balance issues, but the script was kept intact. (The season does deal with illness, which “crushed” both Applegate and Cardellini sometimes.) Applegate told NYT that she struggled to walk down the stairs of her trailer and was taken to set in a wheelchair. And during some scenes, the sound technician and her good friend Mitch B. Cohn would be out of the camera’s range, on the floor, holding up her legs.

Some days she skipped work altogether, but insisted the support and love from the cast and crew kept her going.

Christina Applegate and her The Sweetest Thing co-stars Selma Blair and Cameron Diaz. Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

Applegate — who also battled breast cancer and had a double mastectomy in 2008 — first shared news of her diagnosis on Twitter in Aug. 2021. The news came amid the release of the trailer for Introducing, Selma Blair, which details fellow actress Selma Blair’s own battle with MS.

“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it,” Applegate wrote, in part, with her The Sweetest Thing co-star Blair commenting, "Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

"I love our two weirdos. They are so fun," Applegate tweeted back to Blair.

Here’s hoping both Applegate’s and Blair’s families offer support, love and weird humor for years to come.