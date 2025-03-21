Coco is one of those movies everyone seems to have a visceral reaction to. I, stupidly, saw the 2017 Disney-Pixar film when I was about six months pregnant with my second daughter, and I’ve never cried harder in my life. The beautiful film won two Oscars and grossed over $800 million at the box office, so it’s safe to say everyone loved it. And that love and fandom for the movie has inspired Disney to create a sequel: Coco 2 is set to release in 2029.

Announced by Bob Iger this week at a shareholders meeting, Coco 2 will be directed by Lee Unkrich, who directed the first Coco, and will be produced by Mark Nielsen, a Pixar veteran known for Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2, Variety reported. And so far, that’s all we know! While we can assume we’ll be returning to the Land of the Dead in some capacity, there’s a whole lot that can happen in Coco 2.

If you’re feeling a bit of a theme with sequels, you’re on the right track. Disney — and Disney/Pixar movies especially — have found great success over the years with sequels (much better than the ‘90s, when we just got terrible direct-to-video sequels). Toy Story 2 seemed to be the first one that really hit back in 1999, and they’ve just kept coming — especially sequels that seem to come years after a movie has hit cult status, like The Incredibles 2 and Inside Out 2 in recent years.

No matter what the plot includes, Coco 2 is sure to be full of beautiful, vibrant animation and the most gorgeous songs. If you remember the end of Coco, Mama Coco has now passed and is reunited with her parents in the Land of the Dead. But in the “real” world, Miguel now has a baby sister, Socorro. Maybe she’ll have some of her great-great-grandfather Hector’s musical talent, too? I’d also personally love to see more of Hector’s legacy and how it has changed the world since the truth about Ernesto came out. Maybe Ernesto has a living relative who’s ready to confront Miguel and his family?

Coco 2 honestly just feels like a huge gift to fans. It’s one of those films that you can spot nods to all throughout the Disney parks, from sculptures in Epcot to seeing Miguel on parade floats, and there are plans for a Coco attraction in the Mexico pavilion at Epcot. The movie has really imprinted on the hearts of fans and is forever part of the Disney legacy, so a sequel just feels right.

I know; 2029 is a long time to wait. But the first Coco proves anything, the sequel is 100% going to be worth it. (And it’s going to make you sob.)