Somewhere between the end of summer and that very first leaf falling, a very specific craving starts to take hold: Stars Hollow. We must revisit Stars Hollow. By now, it’s practically a communal (some may even say spiritual) experience. More than two decades after Rory’s last trip to Luke’s, Gilmore Girls reliably climbs Nielsen’s streaming charts every year from roughly September through January.

But even the most devoted Gilmore girlies among us (hi, it me) eventually hit a wall. There are times, in good conscience, when I cannot sit through the Season 6 Rory-drops-out-of-Yale arc again. And so help me, I’ve almost abandoned rewatches entirely at the whole “my Dean” debacle. Yet fall is here and the pumpkin spice lattes are flowing and, by god, we need a cozy autumnal series to curl up with.

The following series do the trick, sorted by which part of Gilmore Girls you love most.

If You Want A New Quirky Small Town To Move Into CTV

Sullivan’s Crossing We could all use a little more Luke in our lives, right? Scott Patterson (Luke himself!) plays Sully, the rough-around-the-edges dad of a big-city neurosurgeon who moves back to her Nova Scotia hometown after a scandal that derails her career. Chad Michael Murray (aka OTH’s Tristan) plays her handsome love interest. The series comes from the creator of Virgin River, and that comes through. Available to stream on Netflix.

Virgin River Speaking of Virgin River, if Luke’s Diner were a flannel-clad dive in the redwoods, it would pretty much be Jack’s Bar. Here, nurse practitioner Mel moves from L.A. to a remote Northern California town and falls for the gruff bar owner with a heart of gold (who does he sound like?). Seven seasons are already streaming, and Season 8 is in production. Available to stream on Netflix.

Friday Night Lights Nothing quite says fall like Friday night football in a small Texas town. Throw in Coach Taylor and Tami’s gold-standard marriage (not to mention her perfect hair) and a bunch of flawed teens you can’t help but root for, and you’ve got a binge-worthy series to rewatch during the -ber months. Bonus: It’s from Jason Katims, the guy behind Parenthood. Available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+.

Hart of Dixie Had Lorelai gone to med school and moved to the Gulf Coast, you’d get Dr. Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson). After her big-city dreams implode, the fast-talking New Yorker ends up at a small-town practice in bucolic Bluebell, Alabama. It’s got everything you could want in a comfort watch: a love triangle (Team Wade, obvs), a Southern belle nemesis (her name is Lemon), and even a pet alligator named Burt Reynolds. Available to stream on Prime Video.

Everwood Fair warning: This one will tug on your heartstrings. After his wife dies, a renowned Manhattan neurosurgeon (the late, great Treat Williams) moves his two kids to a tiny Colorado mountain town and opens a free clinic. The father-son tension between Andy and Ephram is Emily-and-Lorelai-levels of fraught. Available to stream on Prime Video or free with ads on Pluto TV.

If You Like Your Small Towns With A Spooky Streak Apple TV

Widow’s Bay Taylor Doose would kill for Tom Loftis’ job. Matthew Rhys plays the mayor of a quaint New England island town who’s desperate to turn it into a tourist haven. The stitch? Superstitious locals insist the place is cursed (spoiler: it is!). This is, without a doubt, one of the best new shows of 2026 and a worthy contender to add to your annual fall watch list. Available to stream on Apple TV.

Pretty Little Liars Maybe it’s because the narrative timeline of Pretty Little Liars begins in the fall, but this show just feels like a no-brainer for a list like this. I mean, if you think about it, Rosewood is basically Stars Hollow… if the town gossip happened to be an anonymous and slightly deranged stalker. Oh, and the Halloween episodes are legendary for a reason. Available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

Once Upon a Time Storybrooke, Maine, may look like a quaint little New England town from the outside, but inside it’s secretly full of cursed fairy tale characters with no memory of who they are. Emma Swan’s reunion with the son she gave up is the emotional heart here, and the Maine-in-autumn vibes are immaculate. Available to stream on Disney+.

Ghosts When Sam and Jay inherit a crumbling country estate, they decide to turn it into a B&B (Oh, hi Dragonfly Inn). There’s just one problem: It’s already full of guests who just happen to be ghosts. Hands-down one of the sweetest and coziest spooky-season shows out there. This fall, a Halloween special airs Oct. 29 on CBS ahead of Season 6. Available to stream on Paramount+.

Twin Peaks If Stars Hollow had an eerie (read: deeply unsettling) West Coast cousin, it would be Twin Peaks. This Pacific Northwest town is also full of eccentrics and has a flagship diner (specialty: cherry pie), not to mention an FBI agent as obsessed with a good cup of coffee as Lorelai. Lots of David Lynch weirdness with this one, though, so maybe keep a nightlight on. Available to stream on Paramount+.

If You Want Cozy With A Side Of Crunchy Leaves (And Maybe Murder) BritBox

Ludwig If the character you not-so-secretly identified with the most from Gilmore Girls was the neurotic but lovable Paris Geller, you need Ludwig in your life this fall. David Mitchell plays this reclusive puzzle-setter who secretly poses as his missing identical twin, a Cambridge detective, to figure out what happened to him. It’s a cozy British mystery for the kind of people who do the crossword in pen (hi again, Paris), and Season 2 will hit BritBox soon. Available to stream on BritBox.

Only Murders In The Building Let it be said that the Arconia in autumn is a whole mood: cardigans, gorgeous prewar apartments, the occasional corpse. Three mismatched neighbors (the delightful trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) get thrown together when they start looking into deaths in their building. It’s witty, warm, and endearingly chaotic, a very “Kirk at a town meeting” kind of energy. Binge the first five seasons now so you’re all caught up when Season 6 heads to London on Dec. 8. Available to stream on Hulu.

Murder in a Small Town In this newer series, a big-city detective (Rossif Sutherland) takes the police chief job in a sleepy coastal town… that turns out to be not so sleepy. His career there kicks off with solving a murder, which becomes kind of a regular occurrence. The British Columbia scenery is dreamy, as is the slow-burn romance with a local (Kristin Kreuk). Season 3 is on the way, with Peter Gallagher joining the cast. Available to stream on Hulu.

If You Crave the Warm, Hazy ‘90s & Early Aughts Nostalgia of Fall NBC

Parenthood There’s just something about an ensemble family drama that makes me think of fall. Maybe it’s because there’s always a throughline of gathering, and here, that typically takes place at the big ol’ table in the Braverman family’s backyard. Lorelai devotees will love it since Lauren Graham plays eldest daughter Sarah Braverman. Word to the wise: Every single episode will destroy you emotionally but, like, in the best way. Available to stream on Paramount+.

Felicity In this Gilmore Girls’ WB-era classmate, Keri Russell plays a sheltered California teen who ditches Stanford to follow her high school crush to college in New York. Where she really lands is smack-dab in the middle of one of TV’s great love triangles. Unfortunately, this one’s hard to find on streamers but is worth the splurge to buy. Available to buy on Prime Video or Apple TV.

Pushing Daisies A pie-maker by the name of Ned (Lee Pace) discovers early in life that he can bring back the dead (and return them to it) with a single touch. So, when he accidentally revives his childhood sweetheart, they end up locked in THE slowest-burn romance, seeing as they can never touch again. It’s candy-colored, it’s whimsical, it’s full of pie… truly a treat in every way. Available for purchase on Prime Video or Apple TV.

October Road I will never stop talking about how this series deserved so much more fanfare than it got! In it, a best-selling author (Bryan Greenberg) comes home to small-town Knights Ridge, Massachusetts, after a decade away and has to face all the friends and family he “fictionalized” in his hit novel… including the first love he left behind, Laura Prepon. This screams Jess Mariano with a book deal, if you ask me. Available for purchase on Prime Video.

If You’re Feeling Witchy Hallmark

Good Witch If the idea of mother-daughter bonding with a sprinkle of magic in small-town Middleton sounds lovely to you, well, step right up. Catherine Bell plays Cassie, a woman with uncanny intuition (and maybe more?), and Bailee Madison plays the daughter who inherits both her mother’s charm and magical abilities. It’s essentially a seven-season Hallmark movie, which is to say… exactly right for fall. Available to stream on Hallmark+.

Charmed Three sisters, a big San Francisco Victorian, extremely late ‘90s outfits… what’s not to love? This incredible trio (played by Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and Alyssa Milano) discovers they’re the most powerful witches of all time, and you can’t really ask for a better fall premise than mysticism in a covet-worthy house. Available to stream on Prime Video and Peacock.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch and/or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Pick your Sabrina! The ‘90s sitcom is pure comfort, between quirky aunts Hilda and Zelda and Salem, TV’s great sarcastic cat. On the flip side, Chilling Adventures still delivers all the witchy vibes, but in a darker and much moodier reboot. It’s more Halloween-y, if that’s your thing. In both? OG Sabrina cast members Beth Broderick and Carolina Rhea. The OG is available to stream on Hulu, Paramount+, and Tubi; the reboot is on Netflix.

If You’re Feeling Slayer-y CBS

Eternally Yours The baby of the bunch, this series from the creators of Ghosts premieres Oct. 8. In it, Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards play a vampire couple in present-day Seattle whose 500-year marriage has hit a serious rut. Then their daughter brings home her earnest human boyfriend, shaking things up and breathing new life into the family. Fun GG connection: Rose Abdoo (Gypsy!) is in the cast. Streaming on Paramount+ starting Oct. 8.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer The fact that Hulu scrapped the planned Buffy revival earlier this year kind of makes me very annoyed, alas I digress. Here, Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the title teen girl, who’s stuck in a California town that happens to sit on top of a Hellmouth. She slays vampires by night and survives high school by day, backed by a crew of friends as eclectic and loyal as Rory’s. Available to stream on Hulu.

Supernatural Hey, look… it’s Deansie! Jared Padalecki, who memorably played Rory’s first boyfriend, and Jensen Ackles are the Winchester brothers, cruising around in a ‘67 Impala hunting ghosts, demons, and monsters. And since there are 15 seasons of this monster-of-the-week fun, you’re covered through, oh, next Halloween. Big bonus: Daddy Winchester is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Available to stream on Prime Video and Peacock.

If You’re Watching With The Kids Cartoon Network

Over the Garden Wall I would go so far as to call this the ultimate fall miniseries. The premise: Two half-brothers get lost in a mysterious autumn forest called the Unknown, and their journey unfolds across 10 easily bingeable short episodes. It’s so gorgeous, a little eerie… just everything you want in an annual autumn rewatch. Available to stream on Hulu and Prime Video.

Anne with an E Miss Lorelai’s chattiness and Rory’s bookish ways? This Anne of Green Gables adaptation follows the talkative, book-obsessed orphan who lands on Prince Edward Island with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. Gorgeous fall foliage, Gilbert Blythe, definite young Gilmore energy. It does tackle some heavier themes than the books, so save it for your tweens and up. Available to stream on Netflix.

Hilda Another animated pick, Hilda sees a fearless blue-haired girl and her deerfox, Twig, leave their wilderness cabin for the city of Trolberg, where trolls, elves, and giants are everyday parts of the neighborhood. It’s got just the right amount of spook for younger viewers, but you’ll 100% enjoy watching it too. Available to stream on Netflix.

The Mysterious Benedict Society We love Tony Hale in my house, and here he plays an eccentric, narcoleptic genius who recruits four gifted orphans to help stop a global mind-control crisis. They have to infiltrate a sinister boarding school, and it’s all just very whimsical and quirky and cozy. Based on the beloved books by Trenton Lee Stewart, it’s a puzzle-packed mystery that bookish tweens and their parents can enjoy together. Available to stream with a subscription to the Wonder Project channel on Prime Video.

Now go brew a pot of coffee roughly the size of your head. Lorelai would want you to.