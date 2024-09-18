There are few things better than getting all cuddled up under your favorite blanket for a horror movie, but not all horror movies are the same. Some are silly and campy, some are shocking, and some are just so terrifying because the moral of the story ends up being that humans as a race suck. (Looking at you, The Mist.) But my personal favorite genre is the cozy horror movie. These cozy horror movies are still full-on creepy, don’t get me wrong, but there’s something about the movie settings, the storylines themselves, and even the way you’re scared throughout it that gives it a warm and fuzzy kind of vibe. (Just trust me on this.)

I have a few theories as to why some of these horror movies feel cozy, and one of them is that they happen in cozy circumstances: loving parents and happy homes, cozy houses and lots of great sweaters. I mean, good grief, Laurie Strode tries to kill Michael Myers at one point with her knitting needles. It doesn’t get much cozier than that.

Another cozy horror movie theory? The slow burn. These movies are full of jump-scares, but the kind that you’re fully not expecting because you’re so invested in the slow, steady scene playing out in front of you. They pull you in, and there’s a lot less screaming and running around than some other horror movies have. It’s more psychological horror and a gradual build-up that just pulls you wholly into the movie’s plot.

Of course, there are screaming scenes and some big action movements (like Kathy Bates taking a sledgehammer to James Caan’s ankles in Misery), but overall, these are the kinds of horror movies a dreary day calls for — or when your kids are in school, and you want to watch something spooky and have a good snack. And many of the movies on this list also have a major element of pure sadness and heartbreak that weave into the scary moments. Parent loss, sibling love, kids having their hearts broken... that melancholy kind of movie moment really leads to some cozy vibes.

So, pick your favorite for a date night or a solo movie watch, and prepare to feel both lovely and warm and legit terrified.

Child’s Play An adorable doll who becomes possessed by the ghost of a murderer and seeks revenge is cozy? Well, yes. Kind of. Look, Child’s Play is a cozy horror movie for a few reasons. One, it could never, ever happen (*throws salt over shoulder*), so it always feels campy and silly, even while being a little creepy. Two, it’s delightfully ‘80s, and that alone gives it cozy vibes with all the set decor and clothing. And three, it’s another movie starring a single mom and a kid, and there’s just something about that dynamic that gives you the warm, fuzzy vibes while also being a little terrified. You can stream Child’s Play on Peacock, MGM+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Tubi.

The Craft If you were a tween/teen of the ‘90s, this movie probably terrified you — and helped you feel a little seen. It’s an old trope, the outcasts taking over, but it’s one that works really well in The Craft, and I think that kind of teenage angst brings the nostalgia in this film. (“We are the weirdos, mister.”) Girl power feels cozy — at least for a bit — and there are, again, lots of great old houses and beautiful settings for even some of the spookiest moments in the film. Plus, how cozy is witchcraft? You can stream The Craft on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Max.

Misery A snowstorm, a book author, a perfect little house full of cute knickknacks, and an old-fashioned typewriter? Come on. Misery is one of those horror movies you can have on while you’re prepping dinner (maybe without the kids watching) because it feels soft and delightful in the creepiest way possible. And nobody does creepy like Kathy Bates, so you might as well get swept into the lovely little home of Annie Wilkes. Just don’t look through her scrapbooks. You can stream Misery on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Halloween This is the only “slasher film” on the list, but Halloween just gives me the warm, fuzzy vibes. (That is, the 1978 original.) I think partly because it’s a tradition to watch each year, so many people feel the sweet nostalgia in that, but it’s also just got that classic score and old-fashioned movie magic that makes you want to lean in. There are plenty of jump scares in it, of course, but a classic jack-o-lantern glowing on a gorgeous porch is worth every gasp you do when Michael Myers creeps up behind you. You can stream Halloween on Prime Video, Apple TV, and AMC+.

The Haunting The 1999 horror gem The Haunting was based on The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson and is one of those iconic ‘90s horror movies that people just can’t get enough of. Maybe it’s the ghostly elements or the truly nostalgic cast (Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, Liam Neeson, I mean, come on), but something about The Haunting will make you feel all warm and fuzzy. (Maybe the saving of children?) It doesn’t hurt that the spookiness is set in an absolutely gorgeous house. Honestly, it might be worth getting scared a few times just to live there. You can stream The Haunting on MGM+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Paramount+.

The Sixth Sense This might be one of the scariest on the list, but The Sixth Sense is just one of those horror movies that still has a homey feeling. I blame it on being a movie solely filled with ghosts, but also, Toni Collette’s performance as Lynn Sear, the single mom of Cole Sear, is truly heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time. (Plus, she wears some pretty incredible, cozy sweaters.) She is so desperate in her love for this little boy that it’s killing her how tortured he is, especially because she’s unable to fix any of it. The movie is set in Philadelphia, so there are some gorgeous old homes to drool over, including the school where Cole sees some pretty creepy ghosts. You can stream The Sixth Sense on Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Haunting of Hill House This Netflix series is truly the coziest of all the cozy horror things to watch. Also written with a nod to the original The Haunting of Hill House book by Shirley Jackson, this Mike Flanagan Netflix series has lots of sibling love, cozy parents, and psychological spookiness to give you both the warm fuzzies and the major creeps. There are some pretty intense episodes and moments, but at the end, you’ll probably be crying from some of the sweeter moments and not just pure terror. You can stream The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Another Mike Flanagan series, The Haunting of Bly Manor is absolutely gorgeous and will leave your heart aching and racing all at the same time. Set in a beautiful manor in England with children who are desperate for some love and guidance, tons of creepy things happen that also feel soft and lovely in the strangest way. It’s hard to describe, but this is a series that will fulfill both the part of you that loves to be scared and the part of you that loves a good love story. You can stream The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix.

Ghosts and kids seem to be the major themes here, so lean in. And as a palate cleanser, turn on Casper so you can fall asleep.