Whoa — Christina Ricci's Infant Daughter Is Her Exact Mini-Me

Have you ever wondered what a teeny-tiny baby Wednesday Adams would look like? You can now see for yourself in some very adorable photos of a doe-eyed baby who resembles her mother to an uncanny degree. Christina Ricci and dad Mark Hampton both recently posted photos of their 5-month-old daughter, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and let’s just say there’s no doubt whose genes she’s carrying.

In a black-and-white pic she posted to Instagram, Ricci calmly holds a wriggling baby in one arm while remaining perfectly still to have her ‘do perfected with a hot curling iron. Mom looks serenely into a mirror, and little Cleo’s eyes meet the camera, unafraid.

“What getting in hair and make up looks like these days ♥️,” wrote Ricci.

A day later, Hampton, hairstylist to the stars, posted a close-up of baby Cleo’s face, her big, brown eyes wide and her brows high with a new human’s astonishment and delight.

She’s her mom’s exact double, especially her bright, dark eyes.

Ricci, who is also mom to 7-year-old Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegan, kept her most recent pregnancy under wraps until August of 2021, when she posted an ultrasound photo to Instagram with the caption, “Life keeps getting better,” but without any mention of the new baby’s father. Later, she tagged Hampton with a black heart, quelling rumors about who the other parent might be.

It’s nice to see the actress happy in her family arrangement, as she endured a rough patch, divorcing Heerdegen in 2020 after almost seven years of marriage and gaining custody of her son.

In a January appearance on Ellen Ricci shared that the couple originally planned to name their daughter simply Cleo, and before they agreed on a final name Hampton went ahead and introduced the baby as Cleopatra while Ricci recovered from her c-section.

Freddie “loves being a big brother so much,” Ricci told Ellen. “He kisses her all the time.”

How could anyone resist that face?