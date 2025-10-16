Tuesday nights have become self-care for me. And not in any kind of beauty routine way or like, it’s the one night a week that I can read as a busy mom of three, but it’s Dancing with the Stars night — and making this show part of my weekly routine has honestly been the best, most enormous dopamine boost I could ever imagine.

It’s been a long time since I’ve paid attention to an actual TV schedule. And it’s been even longer since I’ve really cared about Dancing with the Stars. But when I started seeing the commercials for this season (I mean, the cast felt totally created for us millennials), I knew I wanted to watch. I figured I might lose steam with it or find that the constant pausing and restarting and rewinding of a show that plays right in the middle of bedtime for my three girls was going to ruin it, but listen: When I tell you Dancing with the Stars is quickly becoming one of the things I look forward to most each week, it’s the truth.

And I really think it’s resonating with all of us right now.

Because it’s not necessarily about us wanting to watch people attempt to perfect the Vienna Waltz or the Foxtrot or whatever. It’s really not even about the celebrities themselves (although watching favorites like Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, Danielle Fishel, Andy Richter, and more is a joy all on its own) or the glitz and glamour and many sequins of the show. It’s just fun to watch. And every single episode, I find myself getting a little teary-eyed or just grinning like a fool through some couple’s entire jive dance set to a one-hit wonder song from my childhood.

It’s wholesome. It’s sweet. It’s endearing.

Every week, the camera pans into the audience, and you see some of the dancers’ best friends and family sitting in the audience, clapping wildly, cheering them on. As they wait for their scores, the other dancers and celebrities gather around them, hugging them and squeezing their shoulders, telling them how great they are. The judges, even when they score someone low, always always always lead with a positive comment. Even if all they can muster is, “You look so joyful out there,” it’s always something nice.

It’s a competition, but no one’s playing dirty.

Everyone is just there to have the best time. And of course, we all know how hard dancing is, so there’s something lovely about watching people pour so much effort and strength and energy into this competition, that you just want everyone to come out a winner at the end.

Which is, yes, why I vote for pretty much everyone.

You hear people’s stories; you hear their triumphs and their tragedies. You watch Robert Irwin, just a baby when our beloved Steve Irwin died, dedicate a dance to his incredible mom and cry about how much he wishes his dad were around. You watch Danielle Fishel, a girl we all wanted to be just like in the ‘90s, get cheered on by her TV show family in the front row. You watch Elaine Hendrix, an actress we fell in love with decades ago, prove that age means nothing if you’re willing to try.

It’s just pure joy.

Dancing with the Stars being live also makes it feel like something we’re all in on together. Coupled with the voting, it really feels like those of us at home are just as involved as the live audience members. It’s one of those shows where it still matters if you didn’t watch it on Wednesday morning (unless you can avoid the spoilers). One of those shows where you can catch a clip, but it doesn’t bring the full breadth of emotion and wonder that you feel when you’re watching it from start to finish.

One of those shows that, honestly, makes you forget a little about the turmoil in the world and remember that art and joy and support and happiness and love really are the most important things.

Oh, and also remembering to drop your shoulders down and back. That’s important, too.