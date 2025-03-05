Many of us grew up reading Dr. Seuss, or having Dr. Seuss read to us by our parents. But when you know better, you do better — and some of the Dr. Seuss classics we and our parents loved as children feature racist imagery, which led to the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises in 2021 to no longer publish six titles. That year, Read Across America (the biggest celebration of reading in the U.S.) chose to start centering diverse books rather than spotlight Seuss, as the controversial author had been intertwined in the celebration since its beginning in 1998.

With Read Across America taking place the first week of March, and National Reading Month running through March, now’s the perfect opportunity to choose one (or more) read-alouds by diverse authors and illustrators to share with your children. The following selection of picture books also includes representation of different races, cultural traditions, LGBTQ+ individuals, and neurodiversity.

Tickle Your Funny Bone

Blob by Anne Appert

Blob can be anything: a star, an octopus, even a rock. But who are they really, when they aren’t being something else? This amusing picture book, perfect for fans of Tiny T-Rex, reminds children that the most important thing they can be is themselves!

The Quacken by Justin Colón, Illustrated by Pablo Pino

Legend has it that a terrifying monster lives at Cucumonga Campground. When Hector accidentally releases the Quacken, hilarity ensues. This picture book has a not-too-scary campfire story vibe for kids, while grown-ups will crack up at the amusing use of horror film tropes.

Read in Rhythm and Rhyme

My Block Looks Like by Janelle Harper, Illustrated by Frank Morrison

A rhythmic tribute to city life with its color, music, and movement, My Block Looks Like is especially fun to read aloud. The sensory details and vibrant illustrations transport readers (and listeners) to the setting of the Bronx and remind them that beauty is found wherever home is.

Room for Everyone by Naaz Khan, Illustrated by Mercè López

Travel to Zanzibar and ride on a daladala bus that is “full of giggles and wiggles.” As the bus keeps adding passengers, Musa continually worries that there is not enough room, but somehow they all fit. This book is an opportunity to be immersed in a different culture while also experiencing the fun of rhythmic refrains and excitement to see who the next passenger might be.

Experience a Heart Warming Family Story

Plátanos Are Love by Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, Illustrated by Mariyah Rahman

A young girl makes plátanos with her abuela and learns the importance of plantains to her Latinx culture and community. This book celebrates how creating and eating traditional dishes can be one way families share their heritage and love with each other.

How Mom Met Mama by C. Rowen MacCarald, Illustrated by Georgia Stylou

When a child asks her mom for a story about how she met her mama, Mom tells a colorful, fantastical tale filled with unicorns and trolls of how their love began. Since most children's books feature mom/dad families, books about the beauty of all kinds of love and family like this one are important for all children to experience.

Nurture Self Love

If My Hair Had a Voice by Dana Marie Miroballi, Illustrated by Patricia Grannum

A beautiful tribute to the beauty and uniqueness of Black hair, this picture book also explores the history of different Black hairstyles, such as twists, crocheted braids, and more. As the main character Kimya’s granny tells her, “If your hair had a voice, it would sing of diversity and identity. It would tell you stories of our history.”

Bitsy Bat, School Star by Kaz Windness

When Bitsy, a neurodivergent bat, starts at a new school, she finds that everything she does is different from her classmates' and just plain wrong. Eventually, Bitsy is able to help her classmates see that being different isn’t bad and that they are all special in their own way. This is a perfect book to introduce neurodiversity and autism to young children and encourage them to embrace all the things that make them unique, whether they are neurodivergent or neurotypical.

Build Confidence

Sonia and the Super-Duper Disaster by Rachel Funez, Illustrated by Kelly Kennedy

When Sonia tries to pull together an amazing surprise for her mother’s birthday, she keeps getting tripped up by her anxiety and ADHD. This book is filled with fun, colorful illustrations and kid-friendly “worry-fighting gadgets” used by Sonia, such as breath blasters and sensor scanners. It offers both practical tools for fighting anxiety and the reminder that things don’t always have to be perfect to be super duper.

Jabari Jumps by Gaia Cornwall

Jabari, his dad, and his sister are at the pool, and Jabari wants to take his first jump off the diving board — but he’s scared. With encouragement and patience from Dad, Jabari takes the leap and finds that he loves it! This picture book was a particular favorite of my daughter’s and provides a great reminder that courage isn’t not being scared; it’s trying something even when you are scared.