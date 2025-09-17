There are few things I love more than a good documentary, but lately, they seem almost like self-help moments in my life. Feeling stressed? Watch a true crime documentary that will make you realize all of your stressors mean nothing. Feeling uninspired? Watch a documentary about someone you admire to pump you up. Feeling angry? Watch a documentary that will either fire up your anger into something actionable and productive, or just let yourself wallow in the flames. Honestly, there are so many ways to let a documentary help you — even if you just want pure entertainment — and these documentaries are on our list at the moment.

From brand new ones out just weeks ago to some older documentaries, this list runs the gamut. True crime, happy Hollywood moments, sports, and influencers-gone-terribly-wrong are all genres here. Honestly, pick one, get a big fluffy blanket, some snacks, and prepare yourself to learn something. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll have a whole new perception of something you never thought you would.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish Listen, I knew how this story — of two teens who were basically harassed via text message by an unknown number for over a year — ended, and I was still completely unprepared for the wild twists and turns in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Your jaw will drop. You will scream. You will feel absolutely furious. You can stream Unknown Number: the High School Catfish on Netflix.

The Yogurt Shop Murders If you’re not a true crime fan, this one’s not for you, but the absolutely devastating and brutal murder of four girls in 1991 Texas — a case that has yet to be solved — will chill you to your bones. The Yogurt Shop Murders specifically includes law enforcement in the documentary, and seeing some of their sadness and deep grief over not being able to solve this case will give you all the feels. You can stream The Yogurt Shop Murders on HBO Max.

Untold: The Fall of Favre You don’t have to be a Brett Favre fan (or even know much about the guy) to appreciate this documentary. While Untold: The Fall of Favre touches on his football career, it’s mostly focused on the sexual harassment allegation against him and his incredibly entitled use of state funds for his own gain. Watch it. Be mad at white dudes all over again. You can stream Untold: The Fall of Favre on Netflix.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke Phew, Ruby Franke’s story is disgusting and infuriating, and there is a whole lot of content out there about her. If you want to dive into what happened, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke really covers it all. Be prepared: It’s a really hard watch. You can stream Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke on Hulu and Disney+.

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise Take your pick on great Trainwreck documentaries, but Poop Cruise is a personal fave. The infamous 2013 cruise that left 4000 passengers stranded at sea will make you incredibly thankful to be on solid ground — and with a bathroom. You can stream Trainwreck: Poop Cruise on Netflix.

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown I already knew the story of Jim Jones and what happened at Jonestown, but this Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown documentary really makes it feel real and less like a horrifying story. With witnesses and survivors in the doc, it’s definitely a super devastating and scary one to watch. You can stream Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown on Hulu and Disney+.

Quarterback Trust me: You don’t have to like football to appreciate Quarterback. Each season features three NFL quarterbacks, and getting a deeper look into their lives, their responsibilities, and what it really takes to lead a team with all that pressure will make you feel a little more in tune with them on a Sunday game day. You can stream Quarterback on Netflix.

American Murder: Laci Peterson Laci Peterson’s death has rocked the world for a long time, and in American Murder: Laci Peterson, you get an in-depth look from her family and friends into the beautiful person she was and how her death deeply impacted those who love her — and those who had never met her. You can stream American Murder: Laci Peterson on Netflix.

Amy Bradley is Missing I have watched a lot of documentaries featuring parents in pain, but Amy Bradley is Missing is one of the most devastating. Telling the story of Amy Bradley, a young woman who went missing on a cruise ship in 1998, this documentary will have you playing detective from your couch... and also feeling a little brokenhearted. You can stream Amy Bradley is Missing on Netflix.

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story I know, this list has a lot of dark stories on it, but for a true palate cleanser, please watch The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story. The Academy Award-winning brothers created some of the most iconic Disney songs and moments, and this documentary is like a huge dopamine boost for your system. You can stream The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story on Disney+.

aka Charlie Sheen I was not expecting to sob at the end of aka Charlie Sheen, but watching this man — and his colleagues, loved ones, and friends — talk about the extremely public ups and downs his life has been through will make you weep, too. He is candid, he is raw, and he is completely vulnerable here. You can stream aka Charlie Sheen on Netflix.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser I think most of us knew that The Biggest Loser wasn’t exactly a good picture of health and was mostly created for entertainment, but this documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser will totally shock you. You can stream Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser.