Feel-good books are a special sort of subgenre — while you might not see it listed as a category on your favorite book-buying website, it’s absolutely a thing. Because in a world as batsh*t as the one we live in, sometimes what you really need from a book is the warm and fuzzies, a happy ending with all the loose ends tied up that is soothing to the brain and the soul. These feel-good books definitely offer all that and more, like unforgettable characters and immersive new premises.

What genre of feel-good book you want to read might depend on what you usually like. For the fantasy girlies, when the plot is always driven forward by dire circumstances and impossible quests, a novel about an orc starting a coffee shop is the perfect break between war-heavy series. For those who like a romantic read, opting for one you know has a happy ending and some serious pining along the way can be just what the doctor ordered. And if you’re looking for a book to make you really think and maybe even feel a bit better about the world, there are titles in this list that will help with that, too.

So, consider adding some feel-good books to your TBR. These ones come highly recommended by Scary Mommy editors and Reddit threads dedicated to finding cozy, heart-warming reads.

01 A Feel-Good Romance Book From The Queen Of That Vibe 'Slow Dance' by Rainbow Rowell $14 See on Amazon Two high school best friends, Shiloh and Cary, reconnect at a mutual friend’s wedding. They always seemed like they could be more, and now that Shiloh is divorced with two kids, both wonder if their charged past could become something now. It’s a great read if you love a glimpse into all the yearning and hesitancy around love when you’re in your 30s and a little tender from past hurts but hopeful for the future.

02 A Story Of Unlikely Friendship 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' by Shelby Van Pelt $13.97 See on Amazon The premise of this book doesn’t sound uplifting at first, but you can hardly find a list of feel-good books without this title recommended somewhere in it. Tova’s husband passes away, and in order to keep busy and fill her lonely nights, she works the night shift mopping floors at Sowell Bay Aquarium. She knows it’ll help her cope, something she has become practiced at since her son disappeared on a boating trip thirty years ago. In her new job, she befriends Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus who sees the humans around him as captors. But he develops an unlikely friendship with Tova, and he takes it upon himself to solve the mystery of her son’s disappearance from his tank.

03 A Classic Feel-Good Book 'Anne of Green Gables' by L.M. Montgomery $11.66 See on Amazon If you’ve never read it, now’s the time. Anne of Green Gables is the story of 11-year-old Anne, an orphan who remains determined and positive despite her early years. Brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert requested a boy, but when Anne arrives on their doorstep, she’ll kickstart a period of growth for all three of them and the entire town of Avonlea. You’ll follow Anne’s adventures as she tests out all the life lessons and moral truths for herself, sometimes learning her lesson and sometimes not. It’s endearing, a balm for the soul sort of read, and you’ll understand its timeless appeal long before you close the back cover.

04 A Feel-Good Cozy Book To Rule Them All 'The Bookshop on the Corner' by Jenny Colgan $10.99 See on Amazon Librarian Nina Redmond has a special knack for pairing people with their perfect book, and it brings her immense joy. So when she loses her job in the city, she decides to change everything. She moves to a quiet village and buys a van, filling it with tomes and bringing her mobile bookshop right to her neighbors. She’ll help her landlord deliver a baby lamb, meet a poetry-loving conductor, and so much more.

05 A Feel-Good Book About Witches & Found Family 'The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches' by Sangu Mandanna $13.99 See on Amazon Mika Moon hides her magic, steering clear of other witches so they can’t sense her power. Except online, where she posts videos “pretending” to be a witch and performing feats of magic. That’s what brings an unexpected message to her doorstep, pleading with her to come at once to the mysterious Nowhere House, where three young witches are in need of a teacher. She goes and quickly gets tangled up in the lives of her three charges, as well as all the other inhabitants of the house, including its standoffish librarian, Jamie.

06 A Feel-Good Book For Fans Of Up 'A Man Called Ove' by Fredrik Backman $14.77 See on Amazon Ove is often called “the neighbor from hell,” thanks to his smile-less face and curmudgeonly attitude. So when a chatty young couple and their two exuberant daughters move in next door and flatten his mailbox in the process, an unlikely new bond is forged that’ll change the neighborhood forever. This book is often recommended for its charm and feel-good vibes, and the author has many more titles in the same vein.

07 This Feel-Good Story For Sports Lovers 'Carrie Soto Is Back' by Taylor Jenkins Reid $9.16 See on Amazon This book has been on so many “best of” lists, and it should be top of your TBR heading into the new year. Carrie Soto is the best tennis player in history at the time of her retirement, having shattered every record and taken home 20 Grand Slam titles. When an up-and-coming player shatters her record, Carrie decides six years later to return to the court, with her tennis star father Javier resuming his role as her coach too. It’ll involve training with Bowe Huntley, the tennis legend Carrie has a bit of a history with. Will she reclaim her legend status?

08 A Feel-Good Book With Excellent Characters & Banter 'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang $9.75 See on Amazon The Kiss Quotient stars Stella Lane, a brilliant mathematician on the autism spectrum, who is generally repulsed by tongue kissing and lacking in dating experience. She decides to hire an escort to get some professional help, which is how she meets Michael Phan, who agrees to help her check off all the firsts she wants to learn about. Their arrangement begins to feel real before long, and the appreciation both characters have for each other still sticks with me even though it’s been years since reading it. Also, the meeting-the-family scenes are just the best.

09 A Feel-Good Science Fiction Book Sans Dystopian Suspense 'A Psalm For The Wild-Built' by Becky Chambers $17.72 See on Amazon Most fiction involving robots involves them infiltrating our minds or taking over the world. In Becky Chambers’ story, the robots of Panga gained self-awareness centuries before the story starts, at which point they put down their tools and migrated as one into the wilderness. They’re now nothing more than urban legend. Then, one returns one day, upending the life of a tea monk. It’s there to honor an age-old promise and can’t leave until “What do people need?” is answered. The only trouble is that the answer changes every time you ask it of someone new, so the pair will have to ask it... a lot. This book is a meditation on what really matters to the human soul.

10 A Funny, Heartfelt Story Of An Uncle Who Steps Up 'The Guncle' by Steven Rowley $8.44 See on Amazon Gay Uncle Patrick, aka Gup, loves having his niece and nephew for visits in Palm Springs and spending time with them when he comes home to Connecticut. But then Maisie and Grant’s mother passes away, and Patrick’s brother is in a crisis of his own, meaning Gup has to step up and care for the kids. The Guncle is a heartfelt story of family, love, and patience, told through the coming together of an unlikely parent figure and the kids he has always loved — and now understands in new ways.

11 A Low-Stakes, Feel-Good Fantasy Book 'Legends & Lattes' by Travis Baldree $11.30 See on Amazon Legends & Lattes bills itself as a high-fantasy, low-stakes story, so it’s perfect for fans of the genre who could use a break from war, angry gods, and all the usual conflicts that drive fantasy stories. A veteran of many battles, Viv the orc wants to put down her sword and pick up her barista tools, opening the first coffee shop in the city of Thune. See what manner of creatures become customers, friends, and rivals as you read. The third installment in this universe comes out in November 2025, so now’s a great time to dive in.

12 A Fake Engagement Romance Book 'Can't Help Falling in Love' by Sophie Sullivan $15.71 See on Amazon For fans of the fake engagement arrangement trope, here’s a feel-good romance you’ll love sinking into. Lexi is a struggling waitress whose family is deeply mired in grief after her father’s passing. Will Grand is heir to a huge fortune and is in charge of his family company’s upcoming merger. As they prop up their fake engagement for the press, picking apples and prepping for Halloween, will they realize that though their arrangement is all for the cameras, the feelings are real?

Which titles are you adding to your TBR for the new year?