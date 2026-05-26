As a certified Horror Girlie™, I can think of few things more exciting than the news that Sinners is getting its own house at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 35. First of all, Ryan Coogler is an angel and deserves every bit of fanfare coming his way. But I also genuinely can't think of a more perfect HHN property than this blues-soaked Southern Gothic nightmare of a movie masterpiece.

Universal Orlando dropped the announcement over Memorial Day weekend, and horror fans are already losing their sh*t over the reveal.

Based on Coogler's award-winning original hit horror film, the house will transport guests into Sinners' eerie 1930s Mississippi setting, where "guitar screams fill the air" inside the Smokestack Twins' Club Juke. According to Universal Orlando, guests will come face-to-face with "Remmick's troop of bloodthirsty vampires” as they navigate scenes inspired by the movie.

You can expect cameos from fan favorites along the way, like Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread.

I mean… come on! HHN season can't come soon enough.

Why Sinners Could Be One Of HHN's Best Houses In Years

What makes Sinners such a genius choice for HHN is how sensory-heavy the movie already feels. It's sweaty, it's smokey, it's bluesy, it's hazy. It's got blood-soaked visuals and is drenched in music — I cannot wait for the juxtaposition of intoxicating music and jump scares! And speaking of jump scares, the sudden bursts of vampire violence practically beg to become a walk-through experience. It's the kind of immersive cinematic world HHN fans obsess over. Ask me how I know.

Obviously, the juke joint sequence will be the centerpiece, likely along with heavy live-scare choreography. If more than one facade is featured, there are definitely some inspired choices: the fields outside, the church from the first scene, the train depot, the list goes on. It could also just take place inside the juke joint, in different rooms like the stage and the gambling den.

Regardless, the music alone could make this unforgettable. Maybe even one of the loudest houses HHN has done? Will we hear "I Lied to You"? "Rocky Road to Dublin"? Here's hoping.

What I would love to see the Sinners' house incorporate are some of the cooler immersive moments we've seen in past houses. In the El Artista house last year, gargoyles "flew" overhead. Why not a vampire? In the Terrifier house, you had to choose a "wet" or "dry" path. Perhaps something similar for human vs. vampire? It feels like a no-brainer for Universal to somehow play with the idea that you have to be "invited in."

Another reason fans are excited? The announcement signals HHN's continued embrace of newer prestige horror properties instead of relying solely on nostalgic IP.

What to Know About the Other Houses, Tickets, & More

Although the Sinners' house news has clearly hijacked all HHN conversations, it's not actually the first reveal to come from HHN 35. That honor went to the "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control" house, which dives into the twisted rivalry between the two horror icons.

There will be 10 haunted houses in total, so we've got lots to look forward to in terms of announcements.

This year's event runs for a record 42 nights, from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1, at Universal Studios Florida, and slightly shorter at Universal Studios Hollywood from Sept. 3 through Nov. 1. Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed the return of Premium Scream Night on Aug. 27 and Oct. 19, an exclusive event featuring shorter wait times and all-you-care-to-eat food.

If you really want to go all-in, you can try a R.I.P. Tour — a guided VIP walking tour with priority VIP entry to the houses — or a lights-on Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour. You can also shorten your wait times for the houses by upgrading your HHN experience with Universal Express, which I highly recommend if it's within your budget. (If you only plan for one night, you’re going to be logging about 30k steps... the least you can do for your feet is lessen your line times.)

Remember, this is a separately ticketed event, so even if you have tickets for Universal Studios on the day you want to attend HHN, you still need to purchase HHN tickets. They're on sale on the site now, starting at $88.99 per person, plus tax, with prices varying by date.

If history tells us anything, it's that there could be some unexpected updates from Universal yet to come as HHN 35 gets closer. However, I can't imagine an announcement that will garner the same kind of intense fan reaction as Sinners. It already feels like this year's standout addition to the lineup.

So, yeah, it's officially time to start thinking about spooky season. Who's with me?