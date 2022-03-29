Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are going to be parents — for the seventh time in nine years. Hilaria announced her new pregnancy today, along with a due date in the fall.

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall," Hilaria and Alec tell People in an exclusive interview.

"We have somos un buen equipo engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," they continue. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

Hilaria simultaneously shared the news on her Instagram page, with a video of the couple sharing the news with their kids. A cover of “I Love You Baby” plays in the background.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛," Hilaria writes in the caption.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise,” she writes on. “I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️."

Hilaria, 38, has been married to Alec, 63, in 2012. They have six children: María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Rafael Thomas, 6, and Carmen Gabriela, 8.

The couple’s youngest just turned one last month.

Alec also has an adult child, Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex-wife and actress Kim Basinger.