Horror movies aren’t for everyone, but it seems like everyone who loves horror movies also loves to go down the windiest of rabbit holes to learn about the movies they hold near and dear. Since it’s nearly a given that the horror fan in your house has spent countless hours on Wikipedia looking up theories, explanations, and behind-the-scenes details about their favorite horror movies, they’re, by all intents and purposes, a bonified horror movie expert at this point. Or at least they think they are. If you really want to test their chops, the following horror movie trivia questions — complete with answers, don’t worry — are a great start to a new game night in your house. (And one that doesn’t involve watching Midsommar for the umpteenth time.)

None of the following trivia questions are too obscure, but they do run the entire gamut of horror flicks, from the cult classics of the ‘80s to more recent films you can find on Netflix and other streaming sites. So, you might want to prepare a little bit before challenging the horror movie guru in your house. Good luck!