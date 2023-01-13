55 Horror Movie Trivia Questions & Answers To Break Out On Scary Bingewatching Nights
Do you know Chuckie’s real name in Child’s Play?
Horror movies aren’t for everyone, but it seems like everyone who loves horror movies also loves to go down the windiest of rabbit holes to learn about the movies they hold near and dear. Since it’s nearly a given that the horror fan in your house has spent countless hours on Wikipedia looking up theories, explanations, and behind-the-scenes details about their favorite horror movies, they’re, by all intents and purposes, a bonified horror movie expert at this point. Or at least they think they are. If you really want to test their chops, the following horror movie trivia questions — complete with answers, don’t worry — are a great start to a new game night in your house. (And one that doesn’t involve watching Midsommar for the umpteenth time.)
None of the following trivia questions are too obscure, but they do run the entire gamut of horror flicks, from the cult classics of the ‘80s to more recent films you can find on Netflix and other streaming sites. So, you might want to prepare a little bit before challenging the horror movie guru in your house. Good luck!
- What is Chuckie’s real name in Child’s Play? Charles Lee Ray
- In Zombieland, what amusement park are they trying to get to? Pacific Playland
- What’s Randy’s No. 1 rule in Scream? Don’t have sex.
- In what horror film does a guy on a motorcycle smash into an invisible artificial wall? Cabin in the Woods
- What’s the name of the clown from Stephen King’s It? Pennywise
- What color jumpsuits do the doppelgangers wear in Jordan Peele’s Us? Red
- Which young Hollywood star leads the 2022 Scream reboot? Jenna Ortega
- In the first Friday the 13th film, how many people does Jason kill? Zero
- In the Exorcist, what is the Demon’s name? Pazuzu
- In what movie did Annabelle make her first appearance? The Conjuring
- What horror movie stars Paris Hilton in a lead role? House of Wax
- How long do you have to live after watching the tape in The Ring? Seven days
- What kind of animal blood is Carrie drenched in at her prom? Pig’s blood
- Which classic horror movie modeled its serial killer’s mask on William Shatner’s face? Halloween
- What was the original title of The Blob? The Glob
- What horror movie is based on the seven deadly sins? Se7en
- What movie does the iconic line “Here’s Johnny!” come from? The Shining
- What’s Nancy’s address in Nightmare on Elm Street? 1428 Elm Street
- What is Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) cooking at the beginning of Scream? Popcorn
- Which 2022 neo-Western science fiction horror film was written, directed, and co-produced by Jordan Peele? Nope
- Which 2008 horror movie reportedly had people leaving the theater because of motion sickness? Cloverfield
- Where is the 2005 film Wolf Creek set? Australia
- What serial killer inspired The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Ed Gein
- Where does the virus spread to at the end of 28 Days Later? France
- What movie was The Quiet Place supposed to be a sequel to? Cloverfield
- Which low-budget ‘90s horror flick stars Jennifer Aniston at the peak of Friends fame? The Leprechaun
- How many people associated with The Exorcist died during production? 9
- How often does “the purge” take place? Once a year
- What’s the name of the town in Jennifer’s Body? Devil’s Kettle
- What’s the name of the lake that Jason Voorhees drowns in the Friday the 13th movies? Camp Crystal Lake
- Which horror movie was filmed in only 7 days? Paranormal Activity
- In what month do the three students go to the woods in The Blair Witch Project? October
- What city serves as the backdrop for the vampire movie The Lost Boys? Santa Clara
- What kind of house is terrorized by a serial killer in Black Christmas? Sorority
- In I Know What You Did Last Summer, whose body does Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) find in her trunk? Max
- Which horror film shows someone get strangled by a clothesline in the shower? Final Destination
- During what time period was the 2015 film The Witch set? The 1600s
- What is Leatherface’s favorite weapon? Chainsaw
- Which horror franchise repeats the quote, “Do you want to play a game?” Saw
- What song is played at the beginning of Halloween II? Mr. Sandman
- What does Cole (Haley Joel Osment) see in The Sixth Sense? Dead people
- Which horror movie’s catchphrase is “Do you like scary movies?” Scream
- What color is Freddy Krueger’s sweater? Red and green
- In which horror movie do American students get caught up in a Swedish cult? Midsommar
- In 2018’s Hereditary, what food does Charlie have a bad reaction to? Chocolate cake with walnuts
- What’s the highest-grossing horror movie of all time? It (2017)
- In Get Out, how does Chris keep from being hypnotized? Stuffing cotton in his ears
- Which horror movie was rumored to have originally been called The Babysitter Murders? Halloween
- Why can’t Michael Myers be killed? An ancient Druid curse
- In The Shining, which room is Danny advised to steer clear of? 237
- Which horror movie was almost titled Long Night at Camp Blood? Friday the 13th
- What film features an evil child named Damien? The Omen
- Who played the lead role in 2012’s Sinister? Ethan Hawke
- In 2022’s The Menu, what does Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot ask the chef to make her? A cheeseburger and fries