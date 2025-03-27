I don’t know about you, but personally, I’ve always felt like Ilona Maher (Olympic athlete, dancing queen, general funny human) would be the girl to yap about your sex life with. I mean, come on, she’s a girl’s girl through and through. So, when Ilona and her sisters Olivia and Adrianna announced their podcast “House of Maher,” they did not disappoint.

The sisters released their first episode on Tuesday, where Ilona shared the charming story of how she announced losing her virginity to her family.

“I called Mom the day after I lost my virginity,” she said.

“Made your sexual debut,” Olivia clarified. “You didn’t lose anything.”

We are absolutely using that from this point forward.

Ilona also called Olivia to update her on the situation while she was out with friends — resulting in a round of cheers (sooo girlhood!).

Now, it’s incredibly sweet that Ilona felt safe enough with her mom and sister to share the news with them — however, her timing might’ve been a bit off. Turns out, she called her mom while she was hosting a dinner with family friends.

“She goes upstairs to the bathroom, and I'm like, ‘I lost my virginity.’ And she was like, ‘Okay, oh, wow!” Ilona said.

“Mind you, she's an adult woman,” Olivia added.

“I was in my twenties, and I was like, ‘So you're probably gonna need to schedule a gyno for me right now. I imagine I'll be pretty busy from now on,’” Ilona joked.

Mama Maher, who happens to be a sex education teacher at the Catholic school the sisters attended growing up, took the news about as well as you could.

“She accepted the news, she was like, ‘Okay, you know, be safe’ and blah, blah, blah, and, ‘I'll get that scheduled for you,’” Ilona said. “I didn't know, but she goes back down to sit at the date table with the family friends there. She's silent.”

Hey, nobody ever said being open with your kids about sex would be easy, or comfortable. But, a bit of awkwardness is the price you pay for a daughter that feels safe enough to ask you to help her schedule an appointment at the gynecologist, and really, that’s the preferred option!

“She's always been that we can all talk to her about pretty much anything, to the point where I'm like, I probably shouldn't have shared that,” Ilona joked.

The comments were full of praise for the Mahers’ mom.

“This says so much about your mom. The fact that you trust her enough to share, knowing you won’t be judged or burned down for it,” one user said.

“Hearing stories about mom’s like this makes me me so happy,” another said. “My mom was the complete opposite, I never felt comfortable coming to her about anything. Hearing this is a breath of fresh air.”

“As a mom we are mortified but we want that close of a relationship so badly,” another shared.

May we all take inspo from the Maher women!