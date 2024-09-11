In High Potential, Kaitlin Olson Finds The Fun In Crime Solving

Being the smartest person in the room isn’t for the faint of heart. Your brain is constantly spinning, making connections between minute details that others deem immaterial. And when the people around you make a mess, it’s a major exercise in self control not to clean it up.

Morgan Gillory, the central character of ABC’s newest procedural High Potential, knows this feeling well. The series follows Morgan (played perfectly by the inimitable Kaitlin Olson), a single mother of three and high potential intellectual with an IQ upwards of 160. After a chance discovery of case evidence during her shift as an LAPD cleaning lady, Morgan spots some critical errors in the team’s logic and uses her unique touch to put things in the right order. And just like that, she becomes a contracted consultant with LA’s finest, helping them sniff out clues and nuances they would never notice without her.

This show’s sure to be a fit for anyone who loves true crime, multi-faceted characters, and the signature dry wit of a certified comedy queen. Read on to hear our case for your favorite new fall show.

1. The Cast Is Top-Tier

When it comes to playing complex characters with equal parts humor and heart, Kaitlin Olson is in a league of her own. As the charismatic Morgan, she ducks under any and all red tape to solve cases with the most creative and satisfying logic. But at the end of the day, Morgan’s only a consultant, something her detective partner Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) — a by-the-book paragon of morality — refuses to let her forget. Team anchor Lieutenant Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) recognizes the potential in Morgan after a serendipitous encounter, and will do anything to see justice served. Rounding out the team are two junior detectives — Daphne Forrester (Javicia Leslie) and Lev “Oz” Özdil (Deniz Akdeniz) — who bring the fresh energy of up-and-comers to every scene they’re in.

Get clued in on the cast:

Morgan Gillory With an IQ of over 160, spotting the errors comes naturally to Morgan. Advanced cognitive abilities, endless creativity, and a photographic memory are some of her most treasured gifts — plus her three children, of course. Holding down a job or relationship? That’s another story. Did you know that the winds in the LA basin only blow from South to North in the summer, then switch directions in September? Or that all churches face East? Morgan does! If you think these details might be negligible, think again. Detective Adam Karadec Even though straight-laced Karadec hates when the rule-breaking Morgan is correct (and it happens a lot), he never ceases to do the right thing when it comes to seeking justice. Lieutenant Selena Soto Soto may have begun her relationship with Morgan on rocky terrain, but she was instrumental in bringing her brilliant mind on board. This legacy law enforcer has been in the biz forever, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to try something new. Daphne Forrester and Lev “Oz” Özdil are full of the dreams and moxie of youth. They just show it in different ways, with type-A Daphne aspiring to be lieutenant one day, and unflappable optimist Oz proving to be unyielding — and a little naive — in his quest to help Angelenos.

2. Family Is The Heart Of The Show

Morgan’s three children are the perfect anchor to the glorious chaos of her mind. Teenaged Ava (Amirah J) is so much more than your typical sarcastic adolescent — she’s sensitive, intelligent, and curious. Middle child Elliot (Matthew Lamb) has the same brilliant mental capacity as his mother. And then there’s sweet baby Chloe. Morgan’s new LAPD consultancy also helps her try to locate her oldest child’s father, after he went missing some time ago.

3. The Cases Are Unmatched

With Los Angeles as the backdrop, there are plenty of entertaining cases to keep this crime-solving team on their toes. The west coast urban jungle is brimming with quirky characters and the layered cases that surround them. Expect twists and turns, mind-blowing mysteries, and the opportunity to try your hand at playing armchair detective.

Watch High Potential when it premieres September 17 at 10/9c on ABC, and stream it on Hulu!