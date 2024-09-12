To Celebrate Survivor’s 47th Season, Families Are Making Their Own Tribal Flags In New Trend

Real ones know that Survivor is coming back for its 47th (!) season on Wednesday, September 18 on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+!). And my fam? We’re the realest real ones. Our calendars are cleared and the countdown is on. We’re ready to outwit, outplay, outlast — repeat. And we’re not alone. Families around the nation are looking for fun ways to celebrate the return of the OG reality competition. The good news is that we’ve come up with an incredible family-friendly idea that you, too, simply *must* try at home.

Join us and many, many others in jumping on the trend of creating your family’s very own Survivor-style tribal flag. All you need to get started is a bit of imagination, a few simple art supplies, and an undying devotion to Survivor. Check, check, and oh, yes, check. For the flag design, families are incorporating doodles and paintings of the stuff they love — like camping, soccer, and favorite colors — to make sure their living rooms are ready to host their own tribe as they watch the new season live every Wednesday night.

We have to be honest: this trend is hitting in a big way because it celebrates our favorite part of the Survivor franchise: how much fun it is to watch as a family in our favorite Wednesday night ritual. To my crew, Survivor means time spent on the couch with the ones we love, getting (a little too) invested in the competition. We each pick our fan favorites, make predictions, and debate for the thousandth time which is more important to master, the social game or the strategic game. We yell at the TV with equal enthusiasm. And we do it while squished together, enjoying each other’s company. I mean, come on — it’s pretty damn magical.

So round up your faves, gather your supplies, and take inspiration from these awesome families: It’s time to make a flag that you can display with pride all season long. And remember: in our eyes, you’re all Sole Survivors.

