In a world where so many of us are thinking about saving money, streaming services have become a huge talking point. Whether you’re looking for a specific movie or show and end up subscribing to one or just realize over the years you’ve accumulated a bunch, it’s easy to see how so many of us are spending hundreds of dollars a month just to watch TV shows and movies. But one streaming service — Pluto TV — is becoming more and more popular. On apps and smart TVs, you can see Pluto TV as an option to watch content, and you don’t need a subscription. But is Pluto TV actually free? And is it worth trying out?

As much as I love movies and television, I can fully admit that having unlimited access to a million streaming services is... overwhelming. Sometimes I’m flipping through eight different services trying to find a movie or show to watch, and all it does is make me feel itchy. I end up going to live TV, just to watch whatever movie some cable network has put on for the day (complete with commercials) because I can’t handle making a decision on what to watch.

And this is why Pluto TV has been my absolute saving grace.

What is Pluto TV?

OK, Pluto TV is another streaming service. But unlike other popular services, Pluto TV does not require a “subscription.” You make a login, sure, but there’s no credit card or payment information required. Pluto TV also has thousands of movies to choose from in every genre you can think of, along with TV shows.

They add new content all the time, just like other streaming services, but they also offer my personal favorite feature: live TV with channels based on a particular genre or even a show. There are comedy channels, sitcom channels, holiday movie channels, but then there are super-specific ones, like a Cheers/Frasier channel that plays nothing but episodes of the hit shows. I discovered this once while sick, looking for Project Runway episodes, and Pluto TV had a dedicated Project Runway channel that I binged for an entire weekend. It was amazing.

Is Pluto TV actually free?

Girl. Yes. I know it’s hard to believe. You want to look for the catch or the secret language at the bottom of the login, but it’s completely 100% free. You make your login account, and that’s it. You never have to add any kind of payment option.

Now Pluto TV is an ad-based service — which means you’re watching a lot of them, and fairly often. But it’s a small thing to deal with if all you want is a streaming service with tons of options.

What kind of shows and movies does Pluto TV have?

While brand new series and movies might not make it on Pluto TV, this is a must-have streaming service if you like watching older movies and shows. There’s everything from Gunsmoke and I Love Lucy to Dateline and The First 48. Any genre you like, from true crime to classic TV to game shows, is available, and you can stream them on their channels easily, picking right up in the middle of a great episode.

Movies are also available on the channels, with some as specific as Tyler Perry Movies and some as broad as Romance.

There is also an On-Demand option where you can choose a movie or show and watch it from the beginning or choose a specific episode. Pluto TV updates titles regularly, and I’ve found that a lot of the new movies they add are ones that have recently dropped off other streaming services, like Netflix or HBO Max.

Is Pluto TV OK for kids?

If you’re worried about your kids having access to shows and movies you don’t want them to see, you can create a kids’ only profile with parameters set so they can only access the live channels and on-demand media you are OK with. Pluto TV also has a great library of family-friendly programming, including many shows we grew up with, such as The Joy of Painting, Garfield and Friends, and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

If you’re trying to save yourself some money and go a bit more analog, I really think Pluto TV is an incredible option. It reduces decision fatigue, makes it easier to find and choose something to watch, and is a great way to introduce some classic movies and television to your family. It feels like the ultimate comfort watch service to me, and honestly, how often are you watching every brand new series that comes out immediately?

You can download the Pluto TV app on the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and Roku.