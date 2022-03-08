Jada Pinkett Smith Reminds Us She Rocked The Sheer Maternity Look Before Rihanna

Maternity style has evolved tremendously throughout the years. Gone are the days of the bump-hiding moo-moos and awkward blocky shirts. Women are showing off and embracing their bumps, but Rihanna, being the queen she is, is taking that to a whole new level.

The singer, actress, and business mogul is currently pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, and the mama-to-be has not held back on her maternity fits. She’s been rocking every red carpet event — and more and more with pieces that literally give everyone a glance at her gorgeous bump with sheer, sexy, and elegant ensembles. Many of her get-ups expose her belly and celebrate her pregnancy with accessories, bright colors, and see-through fabric, and we are here for it.

While we pick our jaws off up the floor and maybe feel a little bummed that we weren’t quite as stylish in our banded $30 maternity jeans, Jada Pinkett Smith is snapping her fingers in celebration.

Why? Well, because many years ago, when Rihanna was barely ten years old, Pinkett Smith was already rocking glittery sheer maternity numbers. The Red Table Talk host was inspired by Rihanna’s recent lingerie maternity ensemble and decided to post a side-by-side image of her and the mama-to-be on Instagram.

She teasingly captioned the then-and-now picture with: “Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???”

In the first photo, fans can see a 1998 Grammy’s appearance where Pinkett Smith wore this gorgeous sparkling and sheer gown while pregnant with her son Jaden.

She also added to her caption in honor of International Women’s Month:

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another.”

Amen to that!