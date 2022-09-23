James Corden And The Kardashians Spoof 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff In Funny Video

Unless you’ve been living under an iron throne, you’re aware that HBO recently released a prequel to its hit series Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon. And you may also be aware of the fact that the Kardashians are back on TV with a Hulu docuseries, now in its second season.

So, The Late Late Show host James Corden clearly thought, what better way to promote both shows than with a parody video?

On Thursday, the late-night host released a spoof of House of the Dragon starring himself, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner called “The Targashians Take Over Westeros.” For the skit, Corden plays King Keith Targashian, who is set to be overthrown by his sister, the very famous and power hungry Princess of Westeros, Kim Targashian. Their mom, Kris Targashian, is just there to keep the peace.

The video pokes fun at the plot lines and catchphrases of The Kardashians while also dropping tongue-in-cheek references to the world of Game of Thrones — including Baratheon bootcamp, Greyscale cosmetics, and dragon egg body shimmer.

At the end of the sketch, Kylie Jenner makes a surprise cameo and asserts her status as the true sovereign of the family.

Meet the Targashians.

“Thank you so much to Kim, Kris and Kylie,” Corden said as he giggled after the video’s debut.

“This was so much fun,” Kris shared on Instagram, “thank you to James and everyone at ‘The Late Late show’!

Kim once again showed off her comedic chops after her unexpected yet memorable performance as host of Saturday Night Live last fall, which impressed viewers and celebrities alike.

A beauty mogul, fashionista and actress? Ok, Kim K.