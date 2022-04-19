A long, healthy marriage is a precious commodity. So what’s the secret to making it work for the long haul after saying ‘I do’?

In an interview Monday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, movie star Julia Roberts shared her one-word secret to a long, happy partnership: kissing.

Colbert, who has been married for an amazing 28 years, also shared his secret to a happy union: apologize.

Got to say: both answers have a lot of merit.

The actor and late night host shared their answers with each other in the cutest way.

Both agreed to share their secrets to a successful marriage at the same time, after a countdown from three.

When Roberts said, “Kissing,” she immediately broke into her trademark, 500 thousand-watt grin, the one that’s charmed generations of moviegoers and could easily convince you to remain married to a toad.

Colbert asked her to repeat herself, and, giggling, she said, “I said kissing,” turning on the same magnetic combination of innocence and glamour that has pulled fans to her films for decades.

“I would like to apologize to my wife for not saying kissing,” deadpanned Colbert.

Roberts, 54, has been married to cameraman Daniel Moder since 2002 and the couple is celebrating their twentieth anniversary this year. The pair are parents to twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and son Henry, 14.

Colbert has been married to his wife, Evie McGee-Colbert, since 1993. They have three children, too, Madeline, 27, Peter, 24, and John, 20.

Roberts and Moder have always kept the children out of the public eye, and the family relocated to northern California during the pandemic, Roberts told Extra.

“We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA,” said the actress. “I think the move has been great. I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy.”

The two older children will be headed off to college in the fall, a development which Roberts said leaves her “lightheaded.”

“I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating,” she told Extra.

Roberts appeared on The Late Show to promote Gaslit, in which she plays Watergate whistleblower and southern glamour queen Martha Mitchell, alongside Sean Penn’s Attorney General John Mitchell. The series premieres on April 24th.

Ticket to Paradise, her first romantic comedy in twenty years, with George Clooney, hits theaters in October.