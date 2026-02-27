Season 1 of Amazon Prime’s Jury Duty took the world by hilarious storm. It was a brand new format — an unsuspecting man reports to jury duty believing it’s real, but every other person involved is in fact a paid actor. They make it weird and awkward and goofy on purpose, and we the audience fell in love with the main character Ronald Gladden for his heart of gold and how well he rolled with every single punch. It wound up being such a feel-good show. So yes, the world is definitely in need of more of that energy, and thankfully the Jury Duty Season 2 trailer has finally dropped! But this time, the show is called Company Retreat.

Company Retreat Release Date

Company Retreat premieres March 20 on Amazon Prime, debuting with three episodes. Two more will become available to stream on March 27, and the final three-episode batch releases April 3.

In the new trailer, we meet our new main character, Anthony Norman. Anthony believes he has been hired as a temp worker to help family-owned hot sauce company Rockin’ Grandma’s run their annual off-site company retreat. He has no idea the entire thing is a mockumentary starring him, and the trailer is our first glimpse at what he’ll be up against.

What is Company Retreat about?

In the trailer, cameras follow Anthony to his first day as a temp at Rockin’ Grandma’s. He meets the team and learns that the CEO will soon be retiring and handing down the family business to his son, who looks like an absolute dirtbag and has zero tact. Anthony’s job is to help execute the company’s big retreat, and that’s where the absurdity really begins. We see one employee do ASMR at the talent show, someone gets a bloody nose, and there’s some HR-unfriendly dancing — it seems like an all-around awkward time. But then a Cybertruck rolls up.

Out file three very corporate looking people who say they are joining the retreat because they’re considering buying out Rockin’ Grandma’s and want to see if they’re a good match for the team. This potential sale looks like the unifying event for this rag-tag bunch of weirdo employees, as Anthony proclaims, “If they think they can just come in and do whatever they feel like they wanna do, they’re in for a rude awakening.” In a separate scene he adds, “I care about y’all, this is a family.”

One thing we don’t yet know is what Anthony thinks he’s doing with all those cameras around, filming his workdays. In Jury Duty, Ronald believed he was participating in a documentary about how the judicial process works, with a behind-the-scenes look at what happens during jury deliberations. Whatever story Anthony has been fed will likely be revealed in the first episode.

Who’s on the Company Retreat cast?

One of the best parts of this series is that the bulk of the actors are complete unknowns — they have to be, or else the main character would never fall for any of it. This season’s ensemble includes Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke, and Wendy Braun.

Jury Duty was set in Los Angeles and did include James Marsden on the cast — he played himself as though he had also been called for jury duty. He will not be returning on camera this time, but is acting as an executive producer. As for any other celeb sightings, well, the trailer doesn’t have any. It looks like this season will be all about the cast of new actors and Anthony, who I think is going to end up being America’s new best friend by the finale.