The 12 Most Rewatchable Shows For Your Next Anxiety Binge
Cue ‘em up (again) when you’re overstimulated, stressed TF out, or just need something that feels safe.
There’s so much going on in the world, in our country, and hell, in our own work and family lives. Just because the headlines are straight out of a dystopian novel doesn’t mean your kids stopped needing you to help with their homework. When our days are full of so many demands, no wonder we feel hyped up and anxious by the time the kids are in bed. If you just need to put on something that will make you feel better, these are some of the best rewatch shows on streaming, from someone who has spent many an anxious hour with these series.
01New Girl
The first time I watched New Girl, I burned through the first few seasons in two 14-hour sittings over a weekend. I swear they put dopamine in this show and it somehow finds its way into your system via Nick Miller’s dialogue. If you feel icky, watching these rag-tag roommates WILL help.
Available on Peacock, Hulu, and Disney+.
02Sex and the City
I can’t begin to tell you how many times in my life I’ve rewatched Sex and the City. Something about it is really comforting. I think it reminds me that when one friend’s life is in shambles, the others’ keep going, so when I’m in an anxious pit, life is still going on, time is still passing, and I’ll be one of the OK characters again soon.
Available on HBO Max.
03Parks and Recreation
You need to feel better, you say? There’s no better show for that than Parks and Recreation. Leslie and Ann’s friendship heals me every time I watch it play out again, and every single character will wind up being your favorite at some point in time.
Available on Peacock.
04Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, queen that she was, is hysterical in this show. A rich couple and their two spoiled children must adapt to small-town life when their fortune evaporates, and every single moment is comedic gold.
Available on Netflix.
05Golden Girls
Are you and your girls even friends if you don’t all know exactly which Golden Girl you are in your group? (I’m a Dorothy.) Grab yourself a slice of cheesecake and a cozy blanket and settle in. These gals will have you out of fight-or-flight in no time.
Available on Disney+ and Hulu.
06Frasier
I grew up watching Frasier with my mom, so this series holds a lot of nostalgia for me. If you’ve never watched it, you must — there are so many cameos of so many beloved actors. The premise is that Dr. Frasier Crane, a successful Boston therapist, relocates to Seattle. He gives sage advice on his radio show, all while struggling with the cast of characters in his personal life.
Available on Pluto TV, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video.
07Will & Grace
Will & Grace walked so New Girl could run. From the hysterical cold opens to Karen’s incisive insults to everyone she meets, this show is good for so many laughs and full of heart. There are also 246 episodes, so it’s a great chronic rewatch over time, or something to have on in the background while you do a hobby.
Available on Disney+ and Hulu.
08Derry Girls
If you need the balm of Irish accents and rebellious humor, Derry Girls is the rewatch for you. If you’ve never seen it, the show follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends in 1990s Ireland during The Troubles. It’s a look at how teenage life continued on, with all its embarrassments and inner turmoil, during a time in history when the outside world was just as tumultuous.
Available on Netflix.
09Supernatural
If you’re not feeling great, some hang time with monster-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester can’t possibly hurt. This show is nostalgic in that special early 2000s way, and perfect if you like darker plots and themes than, say, a happy-go-lucky roommate comedy.
Available on Peacock and Prime Video.
10One Tree Hill
While we’re talking about early aughts shows you could revisit, do not sleep on One Tree Hill. Watching it back as an adult is a little funny — these high schoolers get away with a whole awful lot — but it’s enough to take you out of your present anxiety spiral.
Available on HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu.
11Ted Lasso
Watching Ted Lasso was the only thing that made me happy during a horrible bout of Covid a few years ago. I felt like absolute sh*t, but damn if Jason Sudeikis didn’t help me forget about it for a little while. Is anyone on pins and needles waiting for Season 4?
Available on Apple TV.
12House
Dr. House’s brutal honesty and dry humor kept us all hooked when the show originally aired — that and the fact that you can enjoy each episode’s medical mystery without having to watch the entire season in order. If you just want to escape out of reality and into a faux healthcare setting, this is the one to rewatch.
Available on Apple TV, Hulu, and Disney+.
