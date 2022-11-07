It was a special weekend for the Verlander crew! Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander won the MLB’s 2022 World Series on Saturday, one day after his fifth wedding anniversary with Kate Upton and two days before their daughter Genevieve’s fourth birthday.

The family of three looked every bit excited as they posed together at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, following the Astros’ win over the Philadelphia Phillies in 4-2 series. This is the first public look at Genevieve, or “Vivi,” who crashed interviews and smiled from ear to ear as her dad, 39, celebrated his victory.

"It's all an incredible experience," model Upton, 30, told Fox News of the World Series win as Vivi sat on Verlander’s lap. "Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing, and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

Adding that "this is the most we get to see him," Upton said of the baseballer, "Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he's such an artist out there. When he's pitching, it's really so creative, such an art, and we are so honored."

The happy family. Rob Tringali/Major League Baseball/Getty Images

Upton and Verlander, who tied the knot in Tuscany in November 2017 shortly after another World Series win, welcomed Vivi on Nov. 7, 2018. They share snaps of their little one, but usually cover her face to protect her privacy.

From the looks of the new pictures, though, she resembles her mama as a kid!

Kate Upton as a young girl.

Genevieve and Kate Upton at the World Series game. Cooper Neill/Major League Baseball/Getty Images

“Having Vivi has changed my life in such a wonderful way,” Upton told Editorialist last year. The supermodel added that new motherhood took a lot out of her, and that the pressure to do everything perfectly — like breastfeed — was “sucking the energy away from me.”

“I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover,” she said, adding that social media was also a debilitating hobby.

“I want to be enjoying my life, enjoying my family, not constantly trying to take the perfect picture,” Upton admitted. “I think my husband wants me to throw my phone away. We talk about it in the house all the time: ‘Let’s have a phone-free dinner.’ We don’t want [our daughter] thinking being on the phone is all that life is.”

Well, clearly, Vivi sees and knows how hard her parents work to achieve their goals.